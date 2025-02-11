Newcastle United ‘planning’ £33m move to sign UCL Winger

Juventus Shift Focus from Bakayoko to Nico Gonzalez

According to TuttoSport, Juventus directors have opted to step aside in their pursuit of Johan Bakayoko, turning their attention instead to Argentine midfielder Nico Gonzalez. This unexpected shift highlights Juventus’ strategic pivot as they look to reinforce their squad ahead of the new season.

Newcastle Eye Bakayoko in Competitive Transfer Battle

Bakayoko’s future remains a hot topic, with Newcastle United expressing serious interest in the Dutch winger. The Magpies are reportedly ready to place a €40 million bid on the table, hoping to secure Bakayoko’s services for the upcoming season. His dazzling performances have not gone unnoticed, particularly his standout display in PSV’s 3-2 victory over Liverpool. That match was pivotal, not just for PSV’s playoff hopes but also for Bakayoko’s rising stock.

Champions League as Bakayoko’s Showcase

Before any transfer materialises, Bakayoko will aim to further showcase his talents in the Champions League. Determined to prove his worth, he’ll be eager to make clubs that passed on him regret their decision. As TuttoSport points out, “Liverpool, pierced by Baka a couple of weeks ago,” serve as a prime example of the impact he can deliver on the pitch.

Juventus’ Hopes to Retain Belgian Talent

While Juventus may have shifted focus, they haven’t entirely given up on Bakayoko. “From danger to possible market regret the step risks being short,” suggests TuttoSport, hinting that Juventus still harbour hopes of keeping the Belgian winger within their sights, despite their new focus on Gonzalez.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Excited Newcastle fans will be thrilled at the prospect of Bakayoko joining their ranks. His pace, creativity, and ability to pierce defences—as Liverpool experienced firsthand—would add a new dimension to the Magpies’ attacking options. However, with a €40 million price tag, there’s an element of risk. Can he consistently perform in the high-pressure environment of the Premier League?

Liverpool supporters, on the other hand, will be wary of Bakayoko’s potential return to haunt them. PSV’s recent 3-2 win over the Reds, where Bakayoko was instrumental, serves as a stark reminder of his threat. Arne Slot will need to strategise carefully if Bakayoko lands in the EPL.

Meanwhile, Juventus fans might feel a mix of relief and regret. While Nico Gonzalez offers a fresh dynamic, missing out on Bakayoko could be a decision that haunts them if he thrives elsewhere. TuttoSport’s report underscores this uncertainty, suggesting Juventus’ market regret could be imminent.