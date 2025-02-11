Chelsea Eye Roony Bardghji as Premier League Battle Heats Up

TBR Football has reported that Chelsea are readying a move for FC Copenhagen’s prodigious winger Roony Bardghji, with numerous clubs across Europe vying for his signature. The 19-year-old Swedish sensation, dubbed the “Swedish Messi,” has become one of the most coveted young talents on the continent, and with his contract set to expire at the end of the year, a transfer scramble is underway.

Interest from Europe’s Elite

Chelsea have long maintained an interest in Bardghji and are firmly in the running to secure his services this summer. However, they are far from alone. European heavyweights such as Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, Atalanta, and Marseille are all monitoring the situation closely.

In the Premier League, Chelsea lead the charge, but they face stiff competition. Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle, and Brighton are all keeping tabs on Bardghji’s situation. Sources have told TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey that “despite major interest from around Europe, a move to the Premier League remains a distinct possibility for Roony Bardghji.”

Contract Situation and Injury Concerns

Bardghji’s contract with Copenhagen expires in December 2024, making him an attractive target for clubs looking for a bargain. Tottenham were quoted £21.5 million for Bardghji back in January 2024, but it’s now likely he could be signed for significantly less towards the end of the year.

However, potential suitors must consider his recent injury. Bardghji has not played this season after suffering a knee ligament injury in the summer, though he has already returned to training, which will be encouraging news for interested clubs.

Bardghji’s Breakout Moment

Bardghji first captured global attention in November 2023 when he became the youngest-ever player to score against Manchester United in the Champions League at just 17 years old. This performance highlighted his immense potential and set the stage for the current transfer frenzy.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As an expectant Premier League supporter, the buzz surrounding Roony Bardghji’s potential move to England is electrifying. Dubbed the “Swedish Messi,” his skill set could add a new dimension to any squad lucky enough to land him. For Chelsea fans, the thought of Bardghji lighting up Stamford Bridge is tantalising, especially with the club’s focus on nurturing young talent.

However, there are valid concerns. Bardghji’s recent knee ligament injury could be a red flag, especially given the Premier League’s physical demands. While his return to training is promising, clubs will need to ensure he can withstand the rigours of English football.

For clubs like Tottenham and Manchester United, who have seen first-hand what Bardghji can do—remember his goal in the Champions League?”he’d be a phenomenal addition. But with so many clubs in the mix, it’ll come down to who can offer the best package, both financially and in terms of playing time.

Regardless of where he lands, Bardghji’s move will be one to watch, and it could significantly impact the Premier League landscape in the coming seasons.