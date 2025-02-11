Liverpool Face Fitness Doubts Ahead of Merseyside Derby Against Everton

Liverpool’s Injury Woes Deepen After FA Cup Exit to Plymouth

Liverpool’s dreams of securing an unprecedented quadruple have come crashing down following a shock FA Cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle. Arne Slot’s side, usually so formidable, found themselves bereft of answers after Ryan Hardie converted a second-half penalty at Home Park. Despite chances from Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and even goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, Plymouth’s Conor Hazard stood tall, denying the Reds at every turn.

This defeat marks Liverpool’s second loss of 2025 and their fourth across all competitions this season. With little time to lick their wounds, attention swiftly turns to the rearranged Merseyside derby against Everton. Yet, the sting of the FA Cup exit is compounded by fresh injury concerns, threatening to derail the Reds’ momentum.

Key Injury Concerns for Liverpool Ahead of Merseyside Derby

While many of Liverpool’s injured stars have returned to fitness in recent weeks, the clash with Plymouth saw troubling setbacks. Joe Gomez, making his first appearance since a hamstring injury sustained in December’s 5-0 thrashing of West Ham, was forced off just 11 minutes into the match.

Slot provided insight post-match, confirming Gomez experienced discomfort that led to his early substitution. “I am not too sure. I am not too sure if it was the same leg, but I haven’t had time to ask him. It was clear, I think we all know which moment he felt a bit insecure about [it] because he didn’t sprint back fully,” Slot explained. “Then he said, ‘I am not 100 per cent sure and I am afraid if I make one extra sprint things will go wrong.’ It’s not torn I assume, but it didn’t feel good for him.”

With no confirmed return date, Gomez’s availability for the Everton match remains uncertain.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Faces Setback

Adding to Liverpool’s woes, Trent Alexander-Arnold also picked up a knock in the recent 2-0 win over Bournemouth and required attention during the Plymouth fixture. The influential defender eventually came off for Conor Bradley, a move that raised eyebrows given his importance to Slot’s tactical setup.

Slot shed light on the situation, revealing Alexander-Arnold requested to be substituted. “The situation was that he said to me, ‘You have to take me off’ and he sat on the floor and we took him off,” Slot stated. “He felt something, I can’t tell you exactly what and how bad it is of course because we are one hour after the game, but it is never a good sign if a player is asking for a substitution.”

While Slot refrained from speculating too much, he admitted, “This is not a fact but I would be surprised if he plays on Thursday, but let’s hope he is back with us as soon as possible.”

Curtis Jones Struggles for Full Fitness

Curtis Jones, who had been named on the bench against Plymouth, was another player not deemed fit enough to contribute on the pitch. Slot revealed that the midfielder was not feeling 100 percent, explaining his absence from the action.

“Curtis Jones was on the bench, but he came to me this morning and said, ‘I don’t think I am fully recovered yet,’ as well after the training session of yesterday,” Slot disclosed.

Jones’s presence on the bench suggests his issue isn’t severe, and there’s optimism he will be fit for the Everton clash. Slot added, “That all of a sudden led to the fact we were with a few more youngsters on the pitch than was the idea before the game, but still there was enough quality on the pitch to get a better result than this.”

Looking Ahead: Liverpool’s Injury Update and Upcoming Fixtures

With critical fixtures on the horizon, including the high-stakes Merseyside derby, Liverpool’s injury situation is becoming increasingly precarious. The absence of key players like Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, and potentially Jones could have significant implications for the Reds’ campaign.

Arne Slot will be hoping for swift recoveries as Liverpool look to maintain their pursuit of success in the Premier League and other competitions. For now, fans will anxiously await further updates on the fitness of these crucial squad members.