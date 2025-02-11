Newcastle to beat Real Madrid in the race to sign wonderkid

Newcastle Edge Out European Giants in Pursuit of Antonio Cordero

Newcastle United are on the brink of a major coup, poised to beat Spanish heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid to the signing of Malaga’s promising winger, Antonio Cordero. According to The Daily Mail, the 18-year-old and his representatives have engaged in talks with Newcastle’s sporting director, Paul Mitchell, following a visit to Tyneside.

Fresh Confidence in Sealing the Deal

There is growing optimism within the Magpies’ camp, with reports suggesting a pre-contract agreement is imminent. Cordero, set to become a free agent this summer, has attracted interest from Spain’s elite, but Newcastle appear to have made significant progress in recent days. “Mail Sport understands the 18-year-old and his representatives have now held talks with sporting director Paul Mitchell after visiting Tyneside.”

Cordero, who only turned 18 in November, has shown impressive form in Spain’s second tier, netting four goals this season, three of which came before his birthday. His consistency is highlighted by 24 league appearances and a starting role in Malaga’s recent 1-1 draw against Levante.

Building for the Future

Mitchell’s strategy extends beyond Cordero. Newcastle have already secured Georgian forward Vakhtang Salia from Dinamo Tbilisi, who will join upon turning 18 in August. Turkish midfielder Baran Yildiz, also 18, is set to arrive from Genclerbirligi. These signings reflect a clear vision to bolster the club’s depth beneath first-team level.

While it’s anticipated that these youngsters will be loaned out initially, Cordero’s versatility on both flanks offers immediate promise. “But there is much excitement around Cordero, who has operated mainly from the left-wing but is comfortable on both flanks. If terms are agreed, he would join the club on July 1.”

Our View – EPL Index

As an excited Newcastle fan, this potential signing feels like a statement of intent. Beating clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid to a young, talented winger is no small feat. It reflects not only the club’s growing reputation but also Paul Mitchell’s eye for spotting future stars.

However, there’s a note of caution. While Cordero’s stats in Spain’s second tier are promising, the leap to Premier League football is substantial. We’ve seen talents shine abroad but struggle with the physicality and pace of English football. Yet, his versatility—being comfortable on both wings—gives hope he can adapt quickly.

The broader strategy of signing young talents like Vakhtang Salia and Baran Yildiz also showcases a long-term vision, ensuring Newcastle isn’t just competing for top players but building a pipeline of future stars. If managed well, these additions could significantly strengthen the squad’s depth.

Ultimately, if Cordero’s deal is finalised, July 1 could mark the arrival of a player who might light up St James’ Park in the coming seasons. Here’s hoping he’s ready for the challenge.