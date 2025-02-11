Chelsea ‘Keen’ on Signing Bournemouth Star in £99m Double Transfer Swoop – Report

Chelsea Plotting £99m Double Summer Swoop: Dean Huijsen and Nico Williams in Sight

Chelsea are gearing up for a major summer transfer window, with TeamTalk reporting their keen interest in Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams. The potential £99m double swoop signals Chelsea’s intent to rebuild and strengthen their squad as they aim to return to the upper echelons of English and European football.

Rising Star Dean Huijsen on Chelsea’s Radar

Dean Huijsen, the 19-year-old central defender who joined Bournemouth from Juventus in 2024, has taken the Premier League by storm. With two goals in 21 appearances, Huijsen has become a linchpin in Bournemouth’s surprising ascent, as they sit just three points off the Champions League spots.

TEAMtalk reveals that Chelsea have already initiated contact with Huijsen’s representatives, exploring the possibility of a summer move. The Dutch defender’s current contract features a £50m release clause, which will become active in the summer. Bournemouth are eager to extend his contract, aiming to increase that figure, but Huijsen’s growing reputation makes a transfer highly probable.

“Dean knows his worth and understands the demand for his skills. A summer move seems likely,” a source close to the player told TEAMtalk.

Nico Williams: A LaLiga Star Eyeing a Bigger Stage

Chelsea’s ambitions extend beyond the Premier League, as they eye Spanish winger Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao. The 22-year-old has a £49m release clause, a bargain for a player of his calibre, considering his explosive pace and technical brilliance.

Sources in Spain informed TEAMtalk that Williams is expected to depart Bilbao this summer, with the player open to joining a top-tier club. However, Chelsea’s failure to secure Champions League qualification could hinder their chances. Williams is reportedly keen on playing in Europe’s premier competition, which could sway his decision.

“Nico wants to test himself at the highest level. The Champions League is a significant factor in his decision-making process,” TEAMtalk reports.

Fierce Competition from Premier League Rivals

Chelsea aren’t the only club in the hunt for these promising talents. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have also expressed interest in Huijsen, having made contact with his agents. Spurs are additionally intrigued by Williams’ affordable release clause, while Arsenal are reportedly leading the race for the Bilbao star.

TEAMtalk’s sources confirm: “Tottenham and Manchester United have entered the fray for Huijsen, while Arsenal’s pursuit of Williams puts them in a strong position.”

Additional Transfer Moves on Chelsea’s Horizon

Beyond Huijsen and Williams, Chelsea are exploring further reinforcements. The Blues are reportedly planning a double raid on Liverpool for goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and winger Luis Diaz. Kelleher is seeking an exit with Alisson firmly established as Liverpool’s number one, and Giorgi Mamardashvili’s impending arrival from Valencia further complicating his prospects.

Moreover, Chelsea have their sights on Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, preparing a £42m bid. Semenyo has netted nine goals and provided four assists in 26 matches this season, making him an attractive option to bolster Chelsea’s attacking depth.

In a surprising twist, Chelsea are also linked with Manchester United’s young defender Leny Yoro. Despite injury struggles in his debut season at Old Trafford, Chelsea believe they can lure the highly-rated centre-back to Stamford Bridge.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Chelsea supporter’s perspective, the ambition shown in targeting Huijsen and Williams is both exciting and promising. Huijsen’s defensive prowess and composure belie his age, making him an ideal long-term investment. For a club that has struggled to find consistency at the back, his arrival could bring much-needed stability.

Nico Williams represents the kind of flair and creativity that Chelsea have been craving on the wings. His ability to stretch defences and deliver in high-pressure situations would add a new dimension to the attack. However, the looming threat of missing out on Champions League football casts a shadow over these pursuits. Without the allure of Europe’s biggest stage, convincing talents like Williams might prove challenging.

That said, the additional interest in players like Kelleher, Diaz, Semenyo, and Yoro shows Chelsea’s commitment to a comprehensive rebuild. The club’s willingness to invest heavily indicates a desire to return to the pinnacle of English football. If these deals materialise, the 2025/26 season could mark the dawn of a new, competitive Chelsea.