Exclusive: Former Man United Defender on Ruben Amorim’s Struggles, Marcus Rashford and More

Former Man United Defender Reacts to Man United’s Struggles Under Ruben Amorim

The 2024-25 season has been one of pure frustration for Manchester United supporters, along with a sense of false hope from the arrival of Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese head coach replaced Erik Ten Hag in November, but has only managed four wins in his first 13 Premier League games in charge of the Red Devils.

Pressure is something that is guaranteed at a club like Manchester United, but Amorim’s serious struggles to have an influence on proceedings at Old Trafford have only further ramped it up.

Former Man United defender Paul Parker spoke exclusively to EPL Index and gave his thoughts on United’s recent struggles on and off the pitch…

Amorim Under Pressure

“I definitely don’t think his job is at risk,” began Parker, “But he’s really struggling with this new idea of how he wants them to play.”

“Ten Hag tried three different ways of playing and didn’t find any success with any of them,” continued Parker, “There’s only so many times you can pat a dog on a head before you have to scream at it for them to listen to you!”

It’s an interesting point, with plenty of United’s current squad nowhere near the level required to really compete for domestic or European success. That is even despite the huge amounts of money spent over the past decade to build this squad.

“I mean look at Maguire staying another year just to continue with the same struggles they’ve had for the past eight years!” continued Parker, “Perhaps if he doesn’t stay, they wouldn’t have had to sack all of those staff behind the scenes who have gave their lives to the club…”

Transfer Business

“Nothing will change at that club until 80% of those players leave the club,” said Parker, further emphasising the issues within the current squad.

“I was very disappointed with the January transfer window because I was expecting at least two new signings,” said Parker.

Parker found further frustration by the movements made by United’s rivals in the window, saying: “Even Spurs went and signed a forward in Mathys Tel and that is exactly what United needed!”

Local rivals Manchester City also spent heavily in the winter market, spending over £180m on multiple new signings to get their season back on track.

United’s Marcus Rashford Saga

A major talking point over recent weeks has been over the future of Marcus Rashford, who has since joined and made his debut for Aston Villa in the 2-1 FA Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Amorim has been hugely vocal on the situation, talking about Rashford’s attitude and his plans for the forward. Parker sympathises with the new head coach though…

“People just keep asking him about it and they’re trying to use it as something to beat him with,” pointed out Parker.

“They’re looking for ways to dig at Amorim and I don’t like it.”

The 27-year-old is now on loan at Unai Emery’s side for the rest of the season and will be hoping to get his career back on track. However, it remains a struggle to see his future being at Manchester United…