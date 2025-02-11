Arsenal’s Pursuit of Moise Kean Intensifies Amid Saliba Transfer Fears

Arsenal Eye Fiorentina’s Moise Kean Amidst Striker Hunt and Saliba Uncertainty

Arsenal’s search for a prolific striker has intensified, with Tuttosport reporting that the Gunners are closely monitoring Fiorentina forward Moise Kean. Following a frustrating January transfer window, where bids for Matheus Cunha and Ollie Watkins were unsuccessful, the North London club is already looking ahead to the summer. According to the respected Italian outlet, Arsenal are following Kean with “great interest in view of next season.”

Kean’s Rise in Serie A Catches Arsenal’s Attention

Moise Kean, once a struggling figure during his stint at Everton, has found a new lease of life at Fiorentina. The 24-year-old Italian international has been in scintillating form this season, netting 19 goals and providing two assists in 29 appearances. His remarkable turnaround has not gone unnoticed, with Tuttosport noting that Kean’s contract includes a release clause of €52 million (£43.3m / $53.6m).

Calciomercato has also confirmed Arsenal’s “concrete” interest in Kean, highlighting the club’s desire to bolster their attacking options. With Mikel Arteta aiming to add a big-name striker to his squad, Kean joins a list of targets that includes Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Competition from Spurs and Aston Villa for Kean’s Signature

Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit of Kean. Tuttosport reports that Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal’s fierce North London rivals, are also showing “great” interest in the Fiorentina striker. Spurs scouts were reportedly expected to watch Kean in action against Inter Milan at the San Siro, underlining the growing competition for his signature.

Aston Villa have also entered the fray, with Calciomercato revealing that Unai Emery’s side are monitoring Kean’s progress closely. With multiple Premier League clubs vying for his services, Arsenal may need to act swiftly to secure the Italian forward.

Saliba’s Potential Departure Casts Shadow Over Transfer Plans

While Arsenal fans may be encouraged by the club’s aggressive pursuit of a new striker, they have also been rocked by reports concerning William Saliba. Sky Sport Switzerland has revealed that Real Madrid have opened talks with the French defender’s representatives. Arsenal reportedly value Saliba at £100 million, but the player is said to view Madrid as “the ultimate dream of his career.”

The prospect of linking up with close friend and French teammate Kylian Mbappé at the Santiago Bernabéu is believed to be a significant factor in Saliba’s interest. Losing a player of his calibre would be a major blow for Mikel Arteta’s side, who have built one of the Premier League’s most formidable defences around the 22-year-old.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The pursuit of Moise Kean brings mixed emotions. On the one hand, Kean’s resurgence at Fiorentina, where he has scored 19 goals this season, suggests he could be a valuable addition to Arsenal’s attacking arsenal. However, many supporters may still remember his underwhelming time at Everton, where he struggled to adapt to the pace and physicality of the Premier League.

Given Mikel Arteta’s preference for versatile, technically gifted forwards, Kean’s development in Serie A could make him a suitable fit. His release clause of £43.3 million is relatively modest in today’s market, especially when compared to the valuations of Alexander Isak or Benjamin Sesko. That said, with Tottenham and Aston Villa circling, Arsenal would need to act decisively to secure his signature.

The more pressing concern for fans, however, is the future of William Saliba. Losing the Frenchman to Real Madrid would not only weaken Arsenal’s defensive stability but also send a discouraging message about the club’s ability to retain top talent. Saliba’s potential departure could overshadow any summer acquisitions, including Kean.

In summary, while Kean could provide much-needed firepower up front, Arsenal’s ability to navigate the Saliba situation and secure a top striker will define their summer transfer window.