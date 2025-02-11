Manchester United Team News and Predicted Line-up for Tottenham Showdown

Injury-Hit Manchester United’s Expected XI Against Tottenham

Injury Concerns Loom Over United Ahead of Spurs Trip

Manchester United face another challenging Premier League fixture as they travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Despite an extended break following their 2-1 FA Cup victory over Leicester City, United manager Ruben Amorim is unlikely to welcome back any of his injured stars for this crucial encounter.

The injury list remains a significant concern. Lisandro Martinez, a key figure in United’s defence, faces a prolonged spell on the sidelines due to a serious knee injury. Adding to the defensive woes, Luke Shaw suffered a fresh setback in training, further depleting United’s options at the back.

Midfield remains a problem area as well, with Mason Mount still unavailable. Jonny Evans, who provides vital experience in defence, is also expected to miss out. This leaves Amorim with the same squad that edged past Leicester, limiting his tactical flexibility.

Garnacho and Dorgu Offer Hope in Attack

One positive development could be the return of Alejandro Garnacho to the starting XI. The young Argentine, who began on the bench against Leicester, is expected to reclaim his spot in the lineup. Garnacho’s flair and creativity will be crucial as United look to break down a resilient Tottenham defence.

January signing Patrick Dorgu may also feature prominently. Dorgu, who has impressed in training, is tipped for his first Premier League start. His inclusion could inject fresh energy into the midfield, offering a dynamic edge that United have sorely missed in recent games.

With these changes, Amorim will hope to find the right balance between youth and experience to secure a vital three points in London.

Predicted Manchester United Line-up

Ruben Amorim is expected to stick with a familiar formation, given the limited options at his disposal. Here is the predicted XI for the clash against Tottenham:

Predicted XI: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Mazraoui, Dalot; Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Diallo, Zirkzee, Garnacho.

This lineup reflects a blend of seasoned campaigners and emerging talents. Harry Maguire’s leadership at the back will be pivotal, while Bruno Fernandes continues to orchestrate play from midfield. Up front, the attacking trio of Diallo, Zirkzee, and Garnacho will carry the goal-scoring burden.

Match Details and Broadcast Information

Injured: Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Jonny Evans.

Kick-off: 4.30pm GMT, Sunday 16 February 2025.

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

TV Channel/Live Stream: Sky Sports.

This fixture promises to be a test of Manchester United’s depth and resilience as they navigate through a challenging period marked by injuries.