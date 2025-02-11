Ange Postecoglou Hopes for Spurs Reset as Injuries Begin to Ease

Tottenham Injury Update: Ange Postecoglou Eyes Key Returns Amid Crisis

Spurs Injury Crisis Shows Signs of Easing

Tottenham Hotspur’s season has been marred by a spate of injuries that have left the squad depleted and struggling for form. However, relief may be on the horizon for Ange Postecoglou’s side as several key players are pushing to return to full training this week.

Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, and Timo Werner are all in contention to rejoin the squad, offering a much-needed boost. Speaking after Spurs’ FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Aston Villa, Postecoglou was optimistic: “I hope to have three, maybe four, players back this week, with the possibility of one or two others in the week or two after that.”

This potential influx of first-team regulars could not come at a better time, with Tottenham languishing in 14th place in the Premier League and eliminated from both domestic cups within a week. Postecoglou remains confident that these returning players will serve as a “reset” for a team desperately in need of momentum.

Key Players Nearing Return

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has been sidelined since fracturing his foot during Spurs’ 4-0 win over Manchester City in late November. His return would bring stability between the posts, an area that has seen inconsistency in his absence.

Defender Destiny Udogie, who pulled up with a hamstring strain in the draw against Wolves in December, is also close to making a comeback. His return will shore up a defence that has looked fragile in recent weeks.

In midfield, James Maddison’s creativity has been sorely missed. Out for three weeks with a calf strain, his presence could reinvigorate Spurs’ attacking play. Similarly, wingers Brennan Johnson (calf) and Timo Werner (hamstring) have been absent since mid-January, leaving the team short of options up front.

Lingering Injury Concerns

Not all the news is positive, however. Striker Dominic Solanke remains out with a knee injury sustained in training last month, with Postecoglou predicting a six-week absence. The prognosis for Richarlison, who suffered a calf strain during the Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool, remains uncertain.

Defensive stalwarts Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are also described as “slow-burners” in their recovery from hamstring and thigh injuries, respectively. Postecoglou has not provided a timeline for their return, adding to the defensive headaches.

Postecoglou Highlights Impact of Gruelling Schedule

The Tottenham boss has been candid about the toll that the congested fixture schedule has taken on his squad. “Two and a half months of asking 18-year-olds and 17-year-olds and senior players, with no rest, to play Thursday, Sunday, Thursday, Sunday,” Postecoglou said. “If you think that is not at all a factor of how this team is performing then there’s nothing else I can say.”

In light of this, Postecoglou has granted his squad some much-needed rest, giving them Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday off this week. Spurs will host Manchester United on Sunday before a clear week leading up to their clash with Ipswich Town.

With key players returning and a brief respite from the relentless schedule, Tottenham fans will hope that their side can turn the season around and make a strong push in the Europa League.