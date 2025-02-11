Player Ratings: Late Real Madrid Comeback Stuns Man City in Champions League Clash

Man City 2-3 Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham Seals Dramatic Champions League Victory

Late Drama at the Etihad as Real Madrid Stun Man City

In a Champions League tie brimming with expectation, Real Madrid delivered a late sucker punch to Manchester City, securing a 3-2 win in the first leg of their play-off clash at the Etihad. The atmosphere was electric from the outset, but it was the visitors who silenced the crowd with a stunning comeback.

City, typically dominant on their home turf, found themselves unsettled early on. Real Madrid’s relentless pressing created a series of early chances. Vinicius Junior had a penalty ruled out for offside, and Kylian Mbappe forced Ederson into a sharp save. Nathan Ake’s crucial block from Ferland Mendy’s effort kept the hosts in it.

Yet, in a twist against the run of play, Erling Haaland struck his first-ever goal against Real Madrid, a sublime finish capping off a sweeping move. City appeared to take control, weaving their intricate passing patterns, but Madrid’s threat lingered. Mbappe squandered two more opportunities as the first half closed with Los Blancos pushing for parity.

Madrid’s Resilience Shines Through

The second half saw Madrid’s persistence rewarded. On the hour mark, Mbappe capitalised on a loose ball from a set piece, slicing a volley past Ederson. Jude Bellingham nearly added a second moments later, but the Brazilian keeper stood firm.

City regained their composure and were handed a lifeline when Dani Ceballos tripped Phil Foden in the box. Haaland, ice-cold from the spot, restored City’s lead with a confident penalty.

However, Guardiola’s side faltered when it mattered most. Substitute Brahim Diaz levelled the score with five minutes to go, pouncing on a rebound with precision. Then, in stoppage time, Jude Bellingham etched his name into Madrid folklore, prodding home after Vinicius Junior’s initial effort was parried. The Etihad was left stunned as Madrid celebrated a famous win.

Champions League Implications

This result leaves Manchester City with a mountain to climb in the second leg. Real Madrid, with their knack for European drama, hold the advantage, but City will be desperate to respond. Pep Guardiola’s men have been here before and will need to summon every ounce of their experience to overturn this deficit in Madrid.

Player Ratings

Man City

Ederson: 5

Manuel Akanji: 7

Ruben Dias: 6

Nathan Ake: 6

Josko Gvardiol: 7

John Stones: 7

Savinho: 7

Bernardo Silva: 5

Kevin De Bruyne: 6

Jack Grealish: 6

Erling Haaland: 8

Substitutes:

Phil Foden (30′ for Grealish): 8

Rico Lewis (46′ for Akanji): 4

Mateo Kovacic (61′ for Ake): 5

Real Madrid