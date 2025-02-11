Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher on Radar of Premier League Rivals

Caoimhin Kelleher Transfer News: Chelsea and Newcastle Compete for Liverpool Star

Kelleher Set to Leave Liverpool in Search of First-Team Football

Liverpool’s reliable deputy goalkeeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, has reportedly informed the club of his intention not to sign a new contract at Anfield. As TEAMtalk reports, the Reds are now likely to entertain offers for the Irish shot-stopper this summer, with Chelsea and Newcastle United leading the race for his signature.

Kelleher has impressed under Arne Slot this season, stepping up in Alisson Becker’s absence and delivering consistent performances. The 26-year-old has made 17 appearances for Liverpool, conceding just 15 goals—a testament to his composure and skill between the posts. Yet, despite his success, Kelleher is eager to secure a role as a first-choice goalkeeper elsewhere.

According to Football Insider, Kelleher is “refusing to sign” an extension to his current deal, which expires in 2026, and is “pushing to leave” Anfield this summer. This decision comes amid increasing competition for the goalkeeping spot, with Giorgi Mamardashvili reportedly on his way to Merseyside.

Chelsea and Newcastle Emerge as Frontrunners

Interest in Kelleher is intensifying, with both Chelsea and Newcastle making strong moves to sign the Irish international. TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Fraser Fletcher confirms that “interest from both Chelsea and Newcastle is genuine,” adding that Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is also considering Burnley’s James Trafford as a potential target.

For Newcastle, Kelleher’s arrival would address concerns over their current goalkeeping options. Martin Dubravka has delayed a move to Al-Shabab until the summer, while confidence in Nick Pope appears to be waning. Though Howe admires Trafford, Kelleher’s proven Premier League experience makes him an attractive prospect.

At Chelsea, the need for a reliable goalkeeper is equally pressing. While Enzo Maresca opted to finish the season with Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen, neither has convinced as a long-term solution. TEAMtalk notes, “a new goalkeeper will be very much among their top targets this summer,” positioning Kelleher as a prime candidate.

Other Clubs in the Mix

While Chelsea and Newcastle lead the pursuit, they are not alone. Fiorentina and Leeds United are also monitoring Kelleher’s situation closely. Fiorentina’s interest stems from the ageing David de Gea, while Leeds may seek a new No.1 if they secure promotion to the Premier League, with Illan Meslier’s future uncertain.

Regardless of his destination, Liverpool are expected to secure a substantial fee for Kelleher. TEAMtalk suggests the Reds hope to receive “£20m to £25m for the 20-times capped Ireland international,” a fair valuation given his performances and potential.

Slot Faces Contract Challenges Beyond Kelleher

Kelleher’s impending departure adds to Arne Slot’s growing list of contract concerns. Key figures like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah could all walk away as free agents at the season’s end. While Slot has expressed admiration for Kelleher, he remains clear that Alisson is his undisputed No.1.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s transfer focus isn’t limited to Kelleher’s replacement. TEAMtalk reveals the club is scouting Nice winger Mohamed-Ali Cho, identified as one of Ligue 1’s rising stars. Should Salah depart, Cho could be among the candidates to fill the void left by the Egyptian’s exit.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Chelsea, Kelleher represents a chance to solidify their goalkeeping department with a dependable, Premier League-proven option. The Blues’ inconsistency between the sticks has been a recurring issue, and Kelleher’s arrival could finally bring stability.

Newcastle, on the other hand, will view Kelleher as a strong competitor to bolster their squad depth and challenge for the No.1 jersey. Eddie Howe’s preference for James Trafford may complicate matters, but Kelleher’s top-flight experience might tilt the scales in his favour.

Both can agree on one thing: Kelleher’s signing would represent a statement of intent, signalling a commitment to strengthening their squads ahead of the new season.