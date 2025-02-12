Bournemouth’s Defender Set for Summer Battle Amid £55m Release Clause

Dean Huijsen: The Premier League’s Rising Star on Every Club’s Radar

Bournemouth’s shrewd summer acquisition of Dean Huijsen from Juventus for a mere £12.6m has turned heads across the Premier League. The 19-year-old Spain U21 international has been nothing short of sensational this season, netting two goals in 18 appearances and fortifying Bournemouth’s defence, helping the Cherries sit impressively in seventh place with one of the league’s best defensive records.

£55m Release Clause Sparks Transfer Frenzy

According to TBR Football, Huijsen’s six-year contract includes a release clause valued at £55m, set to become active this summer. Graeme Bailey, Chief Correspondent at TBR Football, reports that Bournemouth has been tight-lipped about this clause, but multiple sources have confirmed its existence.

“The Cherries are confident the Amsterdam-born defender will stay with them heading into the 2025/26 campaign, but that has not stopped several Premier League sides from taking notice.”

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool are leading the pack, closely monitoring Huijsen’s situation. Tottenham, Newcastle, and Aston Villa are also in the mix, while European giants Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich keep tabs from afar. Sources indicate Bayern Munich are particularly strong admirers.

Juventus Stand to Benefit from Potential Transfer

Juventus, who offloaded Huijsen due to financial constraints, cleverly inserted a 10% sell-on clause. Should the £55m release clause be triggered, the Italian side stands to pocket £5.5m, adding another layer of intrigue to the potential transfer saga.

Liverpool, Newcastle, and Aston Villa Missed Out

TBR Football reveals that Liverpool, Newcastle, and Aston Villa all made attempts to secure Huijsen before his move to Bournemouth. “Tiago Pinto – Director of Football at Bournemouth – ultimately proved to be the most persuasive, having developed a connection with the defender after signing him on loan for Roma in January 2024.”

As the summer approaches, the race for Dean Huijsen’s signature promises to be one of the most captivating transfer stories in recent Premier League history.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Excited Liverpool Fan Perspective:

For Liverpool supporters, the potential acquisition of Dean Huijsen represents an exhilarating opportunity. The Reds have long prided themselves on nurturing defensive talent, and Huijsen could seamlessly fit into Arne Slot’s system. His composure on the ball and aerial prowess would bolster Liverpool’s backline, especially with questions looming over long-term defensive options.

“The fact that Liverpool were already interested before his Bournemouth move speaks volumes about how highly they rate him,” one fan commented. Considering Virgil van Dijk’s leadership and experience, Huijsen could learn from one of the best, potentially forming a formidable partnership.

However, with a £55m release clause, the question remains whether Liverpool’s transfer committee would greenlight such a hefty investment. Yet, given Huijsen’s performances this season, it might be a risk worth taking. Missing out on him once was disappointing; doing so again could be a costly oversight.