Preview: Everton vs Liverpool Clash Marks the Final Derby at Goodison Park

Everton vs Liverpool: A Historic Goodison Park Finale

Football’s fiercest city rivalry takes centre stage once more as Everton and Liverpool meet in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. The fixture, originally postponed in December due to Storm Darragh, now carries even greater weight as Everton seek to bow out in style from their historic home.

An Evening of Emotion and Intensity

Everton, revitalised under David Moyes, will be determined to harness the Goodison atmosphere on what promises to be an emotionally charged night. For the blue half of Merseyside, this is more than just a Premier League fixture—it is the last chance to claim derby bragging rights before their planned move away from the famous ground.

Yet, despite the narrative favouring Everton, Liverpool remain the stronger side on paper. Arne Slot’s men sit top of the Premier League, demonstrating the kind of consistency and resilience needed in a title race. While the Reds suffered an FA Cup upset against Plymouth, the league remains their primary focus, and they will be eager to maintain their momentum.

Where to Watch Everton vs Liverpool

TV Channel: The match will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm GMT ahead of the 7.30pm kick-off.

Live Stream: Discovery+ subscribers can stream the match live, ensuring fans won’t miss a moment of what promises to be a pulsating Merseyside clash.

As history unfolds at Goodison, one thing is certain—this will be a night to remember.