Manchester United Players Concerned About Amorim’s 3-4-3 Formation

Manchester United’s Growing Doubts Over Ruben Amorim’s System

Manchester United’s turbulent season has taken another uncertain turn, with reports suggesting that players are questioning Ruben Amorim’s tactical system. According to the Daily Mail, members of the squad have privately discussed whether a shift in approach might better suit the team’s strengths.

Gary Neville, speaking on his podcast, highlighted the concern:

“I thought it would get better when Ruben Amorim came in, the enthusiasm of him and the new system, the players would buy into and we’d see a bounce, but we’ve seen the absolute opposite and it’s got a lot worse.”

Commitment to 3-4-3 Under Scrutiny

Despite the growing unease, Amorim remains committed to his 3-4-3 formation with wing-backs, insisting he will not waver in his tactical philosophy. However, the numbers paint a bleak picture—United have lost eight of their first 20 games under his management, with performances lacking cohesion and attacking fluidity.

There is no immediate suggestion that the dressing room has turned against Amorim, but as Neville warned:

“The more you lose, the more difficult it is for the manager to convince the players of his idea. It will depress the thoughts of the players to a point whereby they’ll start to lose faith in the idea and it’ll damage you.”

Pressure Mounts Ahead of Spurs Clash

United’s next challenge comes in the form of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, a game that could prove pivotal for Amorim’s tenure. Both clubs find themselves uncomfortably close to the relegation zone, an unthinkable reality for a side with United’s stature.

Friday’s FA Cup win over Leicester failed to ease concerns, with the performance doing little to suggest a turnaround is imminent. Even Amorim himself found little to celebrate, knowing the scrutiny on his tactical approach will only intensify unless results improve swiftly.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Manchester United fans, the unease is understandable. The club has stumbled from one managerial experiment to another, and while Amorim was hailed as a forward-thinking appointment, his rigid adherence to the 3-4-3 formation appears increasingly problematic.

The squad, built under previous managers with different tactical ideals, seems ill-suited to Amorim’s demands. Players accustomed to more structured defensive shapes and counter-attacking transitions are now being asked to play in a high-risk, expansive system that exposes defensive frailties.

Neville’s comments strike at the heart of the issue—if results don’t improve soon, the belief in Amorim’s methods will erode, and history suggests that players losing faith in the manager rarely ends well.

A loss to Spurs this weekend would escalate the crisis, pushing United further towards an identity crisis they cannot afford. Unless Amorim demonstrates tactical flexibility, supporters may fear this is yet another experiment destined to fail.