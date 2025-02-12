Watch Celtic vs Bayern Munich: Champions League Fixture Details

Celtic vs Bayern Munich: How to Watch the Champions League Clash at Parkhead

A Night of Champions League Drama in Glasgow

Scottish champions Celtic are set to host Bayern Munich tonight in what promises to be an electrifying Champions League encounter at Parkhead. The atmosphere in Glasgow is sure to be electric as the Hoops prepare to face the formidable German giants, with the stakes higher than ever.

Celtic have been among the standout beneficiaries of the revamped Champions League format this season. With a shot at reaching the last 16—a feat they haven’t achieved in over a decade—the Bhoys are riding a wave of optimism. The task ahead is daunting, facing a Bayern side brimming with talent and led by England captain Harry Kane. Yet, under the European lights of Parkhead, the unexpected often becomes reality.

Celtic’s Champions League Hopes on the Line

While Bayern Munich enter the fixture as favourites, Celtic’s home advantage cannot be underestimated. European nights in Glasgow have a reputation for their fervent support and unpredictable outcomes. The Hoops’ faithful will be in full voice, hoping to inspire their team to another historic night.

Bayern, seasoned Champions League contenders, bring both experience and star power. But as history has shown, Parkhead can be a fortress when it matters most.

Where to Watch Celtic vs Bayern Munich

TV Channel: Fans can catch all the action live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Live Stream: For those preferring to stream, subscribers can watch via the Discovery+ app, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of this thrilling Champions League fixture.

Need a VPN to watch the match? Our preferred VPN to watch UK TV from anywhere is LibertyShield.com – they offer a 48 hour no-obligation free trial and have apps or all popular devices including Mac, Windows, FireTV, iPhone/iPad and Android.

A European Night to Remember?

With the Champions League knockout stages in sight, Celtic will be looking to make history against Bayern Munich. Whether you’re in the stands at Parkhead or tuning in from home, this promises to be a night of football not to be missed.