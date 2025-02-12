Exclusive: Gus Poyet Praises ‘Special’ Sunderland and Rates Promotion Chances

Gus Poyet on Sunderland’s Chances of Promotion to the Premier League

Sunderland have been one of the shocks of the season so far in the EFL Championship, with new head coach Regis Le Bris guiding the Black Cats to fourth place in the table. After a disappointing season last year and with the sale of key man Jack Clarke, promotion seemed a distant hope on Wearside.

However, Le Bris has massively impressed since his arrival and ambition is incredibly high at the Stadium of Light.

Former Sunderland manager Gus Poyet spoke exclusively to EPL Index and shared his thoughts on the season so far…

Le Bris’ Impact

“I’ve been very impressed by Regis Le Bris,” began Poyet, “It’s very difficult to come from abroad and implement a style and he’s doing it at such a special club.”

Le Bris has been an absolute hit with the Sunderland supporters, with his fluid style of play and his ability to attract big names like Wilson Isidor and Enzo Le Fee standing out as major positives.

Back in October 2013, Poyet himself took charge and guided the Black Cats to a League Cup final and completing the great escape – described as a “miracle” by himself.

Sunderland’s Promotion Chances

“At the start of the season, I knew that there were two or three really strong squads, so I thought automatic promotion would be very difficult,” said Poyet.

“But then I went to watch them in Spain in pre-season and I was really impressed and thought it was a possibility,” continued Poyet, “And their performances all season have been great.”

Sunderland currently sit five points off Sheffield United in second place and two points behind Burnley, with both teams holding expensive squads that have been paid for by parachute payments.

Even if automatic promotion isn’t achieved, Poyet reminded the potential of success in the play-offs…

“It’s All About Momentum”

“I’ve been in the play-offs before and there are no favourites and anyone can get promoted from there,” said Poyet.

“It’s all about momentum and which teams can handle the responsibility of the situation.”

If Sunderland weren’t to achieve promotion back to the Premier League, then the atmosphere both at the Stadium of Light and amongst their immense travelling support could be crucial in helping to build that momentum on the pitch.

Le Bris is also set to receive huge injury boosts over the new few weeks, with Romaine Mundle, Alan Browne and Tommy Watson all set to return from long-term injuries.

What it Means for the Fans

Poyet rounded his thoughts up with a heartfelt message to the Sunderland supporters that showed him so much affection during his time on Wearside.

“For the city, promotion would be absolutely amazing, they need and deserve it,” said Poyet.

“We always think that we know about a club from the outside, but it’s only when you’re really there that you see just how important football is to the people.”