Report: UEFA Considers Holding Champions League Final in the United States

Champions League Final in the US? UEFA’s Bold New Vision

European football is on the brink of a seismic shift. As reported by Miguel Delaney of The Independent, “A Champions League final in the United States just became a step closer, as UEFA and the European Club Association have entered into an exclusive negotiation period with Relevent Sports for global commercial rights to Europe’s men’s club competitions from 2027.” This potential deal could redefine the very essence of the Champions League, transforming it from a distinctly European affair into a global spectacle.

Relevent Sports and the American Influence

Relevent Sports, led by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, has long harboured ambitions of bringing elite European football to the United States. The agency was instrumental in organising the pre-season International Champions Cup, a tournament many viewed as a precursor to more significant moves. Should this deal be finalised, it would end UEFA’s three-decade partnership with TEAM Marketing, the company behind the iconic starball and the competition’s famous anthem. This shift could also threaten up to 170 jobs at TEAM, with shock and frustration reportedly spreading within the company.

The statement released on Tuesday read: “The Board of UC3, the joint venture between UEFA and the European Club Association (ECA), has agreed to enter into an exclusive period of negotiation with Relevent Sports over the global commercial rights to the UEFA men’s club competitions for the period 2027-2033.”

The Bigger Picture: A Global Strategy

This move isn’t just about shifting finals across the Atlantic. It reflects the growing influence of US and Gulf investors in European football and the sport’s increasing need to compete on a global entertainment stage. Football now finds itself vying for attention not just against other sports but also against platforms like TikTok and various streaming services. As Delaney notes, “The entry of US and Gulf investors into the European football market has meanwhile sparked a sudden and quick evolution, as major competition organisers start to look to maximise global opportunities.”

UEFA’s strategy seems to be a response to the looming shadow of the European Super League. By aligning more closely with influential clubs through the ECA, UEFA aims to “push new boundaries” and demonstrate its commitment to innovation and market optimisation.

A New Era for European Football

If this deal proceeds, Champions League games could be held in the US by 2033, marking a dramatic departure from tradition. The 2024 final at Wembley, where Real Madrid secured their 15th title, might soon feel like a relic of a bygone era. This evolution could alienate traditional fans while attracting a new, global audience, fundamentally altering the cultural fabric of European football.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The prospect of a Champions League final in the United States is a double-edged sword for many football fans. On one hand, it’s a testament to the sport’s global appeal and an opportunity to showcase the pinnacle of European club football to new audiences. On the other, it feels like a betrayal of the tournament’s rich heritage and the loyal European fanbase that has supported it for decades.

For many supporters, the Champions League isn’t just about the football; it’s about the atmosphere, the history, and the connection to local cultures. Moving the final to the US risks diluting that essence, turning what has been a sacred European tradition into just another global commodity. Fans who have followed their clubs across Europe, enduring long journeys and high costs, may feel particularly aggrieved.

There’s also a practical concern. How many fans from, say, Liverpool or Madrid will realistically be able to travel to New York or Miami for a final? Ticket allocations are already limited, and adding transatlantic flights into the mix makes attending even less feasible for the average supporter.

However, from a commercial standpoint, the move is almost inevitable. Football is now a global business, and the US market represents untapped potential. The challenge for UEFA will be balancing these commercial interests with the need to preserve the soul of the competition. If handled poorly, this could accelerate the disconnect between clubs and their traditional fanbases—something we’ve already seen with the backlash to the European Super League proposals.