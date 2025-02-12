David Ornstein: Arsenal’s Title Hopes Hit Hard as Kai Havertz Ruled Out for Season

Arsenal Face Major Setback as Kai Havertz Ruled Out for Season

Arsenal’s title ambitions have taken a significant blow with the news that forward Kai Havertz is set to miss the remainder of the season due to a torn hamstring. As reported by David Ornstein in The Athletic, the 25-year-old German international sustained the injury during the team’s recent training camp in Dubai.

Injury Woes Deepen for Arsenal’s Attack

Havertz’s injury compounds Arsenal’s growing list of sidelined forwards. Bukayo Saka, who travelled with the squad to Dubai, remains out until March after undergoing hamstring surgery in December. Gabriel Martinelli is also expected to be unavailable for about a month following his hamstring injury against Newcastle United earlier this month. Additionally, Gabriel Jesus is facing a lengthy recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained last month.

Havertz had been a consistent presence in Mikel Arteta’s side this season, contributing 15 goals and five assists in 34 appearances across all competitions. His absence leaves a glaring hole in Arsenal’s attacking options as they continue their pursuit of the Premier League title.

Missed Opportunities in the Transfer Window

Arsenal’s failure to secure attacking reinforcements during the winter transfer window now looms large. According to The Athletic, the north London club made a bid for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, but the deal fell through. Instead, Arsenal opted to focus on long-term targets for the summer, a decision that might come under scrutiny given their current injury crisis.

Key Fixtures Ahead for Mikel Arteta’s Side

Despite their injury troubles, Arsenal remain second in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Liverpool. The Gunners face a challenging schedule in the coming weeks, starting with a trip to Leicester City on Saturday. They will then host West Ham United on February 22, followed by an away fixture at Nottingham Forest on February 26.

Mikel Arteta will need to rely on his squad’s depth and resilience as they navigate this difficult period. With several key players out, Arsenal’s title challenge will depend on how well the remaining squad members can step up in their absence.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

This new must feel like a gut punch to Arsenal fans. Just when it seemed like they were building momentum, the injury bug has struck with a vengeance. Kai Havertz had finally found his rhythm, and his 15 goals this season were a testament to his growing influence on the pitch. Losing him now, when they’re in the thick of a title race, is devastating.

The frustration is only compounded by the club’s inactivity in the January transfer window. The failed bid for Ollie Watkins now feels like a missed opportunity that could haunt them. It’s hard not to wonder if a more aggressive approach could have brought in the reinforcements they desperately need.