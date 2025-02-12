Aston Villa and Arsenal in Race for Olympiacos Wonderkids

Aston Villa and Arsenal Eye Olympiacos Starlets in Summer Transfer Race

Birmingham World has exclusively revealed that Aston Villa and Arsenal have initiated contact with Olympiacos, setting their sights on Greek wonderkids Charalampos Kostoulas and Christos Mouzakitis ahead of the summer transfer window. The teenage duo have been instrumental in Olympiacos’ exceptional season, sparking interest from several Premier League clubs.

Rising Stars in the Greek Super League

Olympiacos are enjoying a dominant run in the Greek Super League, topping the standings with 48 points from 22 matches. This stellar form is, in no small part, thanks to the contributions of Kostoulas, 17, and Mouzakitis, 18. The team has secured 14 wins and six draws, losing only twice—a testament to the impact of these prodigies.

, a dynamic centre-forward, has demonstrated his knack for clutch performances. His recent brace, including a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Aris in a 2-1 victory, showcased his composure and talent. Standing tall at 6ft 1in, Kostoulas also netted his first Olympiacos goal against PAOK and contributed an assist in their 3-0 Europa League triumph over Qarabag.

Mouzakitis, on the other hand, has already made his mark on the international stage as a full Greece international. The left-footed central midfielder has drawn comparisons to Andres Iniesta from local supporters, thanks to his remarkable game intelligence and vision. His ability to control the tempo and deliver incisive passes makes him a standout talent.

Premier League Giants Circle

The burgeoning talents of Kostoulas and Mouzakitis have not gone unnoticed. Birmingham World reports that Aston Villa and Arsenal have formally expressed interest in signing both players. Villa reportedly favour Kostoulas but are open to securing both youngsters. Arsenal, with a proven track record of rapidly developing young talent, are equally keen on bringing the duo to North London.

Manchester United and Brentford are also in the mix, having dispatched scouts to monitor the pair’s progress this season. While their interest is described as being at a “slightly less advanced stage,” the situation could evolve as the summer window approaches.

Rapid Rise to Prominence

Remarkably, neither Kostoulas nor Mouzakitis featured in Olympiacos’ matchday squads for their Europa Conference League semi-final victories over Aston Villa last May. Their meteoric rise into the first team since then has been nothing short of astonishing. Both players have become regular fixtures in the Europa League, contributing significantly to Olympiacos’ climb to seventh in the league phase this term.

Villa’s Transfer Strategy: Youth at the Forefront

Aston Villa’s pursuit of Kostoulas and Mouzakitis aligns with their broader strategy of investing in young talent. The club has already secured the signing of Turkish central defender Yasin Ozcan from Kasimpasa. Although the £7 million deal was completed in January, the announcement was held until February 10. The 18-year-old has been a consistent starter in the Turkish Super Lig and recently earned a call-up to Turkey’s senior national team.

Ozcan’s signing reflects Villa’s commitment to building a squad for the future, and the potential acquisition of Kostoulas and Mouzakitis would further underscore this approach.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Excited Aston Villa Supporter:

As a Villa fan, the thought of signing Charalampos Kostoulas and Christos Mouzakitis is thrilling. These are players who could define our future. Kostoulas’ knack for scoring crucial goals reminds me of a young Gabriel Agbonlahor—pacey, tall, and fearless in front of goal. Mouzakitis, being likened to Andres Iniesta? That’s no small compliment. If he’s even half as good, we’re in for a treat.

Villa’s recent focus on young talent, with Yasin Ozcan’s signing, shows a clear direction towards building a squad that can compete for years to come. It’s not just about the present; it’s about laying the groundwork for sustained success. Seeing our club compete with the likes of Arsenal and United for such promising talents is a testament to our growing stature in English football.

However, there’s a cautious side to this excitement. We’ve seen young talents struggle to adapt to the Premier League’s intensity. But with the right development and support, Kostoulas and Mouzakitis could be the gems that lead Villa to new heights. The summer can’t come soon enough!