Why Man Utd Are Eyeing Liam Delap as a More Attainable Striker

Manchester United Weigh Up Cheaper Striker Alternative Amid Summer Plans

Man Utd’s Striker Search Intensifies

Manchester United are preparing for a significant summer rebuild, with the striker position a top priority for Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese boss has identified Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen as his ideal signings to lead the line at Old Trafford. However, financial constraints may force United to explore more cost-effective alternatives.

As reported by Give Me Sport, “Amorim’s dream signings in the striker position are Viktor Gyokeres or Victor Osimhen.” The challenge for United, however, is navigating the financial demands of these deals. Gyokeres is expected to cost around €70m/£60m if Sporting CP decide to sell, while Osimhen will be available for €75m/£62m due to his release clause upon returning to Napoli from Galatasaray.

While these marquee names remain the preferred options, United are actively considering alternative targets, with Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap emerging as a serious contender.

Why Liam Delap Is on United’s Radar

Delap has impressed following his £20m move from Manchester City to Ipswich. The 22-year-old has been a key figure in Ipswich’s survival battle, registering nine goals and two assists in the Premier League so far.

United view Delap as a ‘serious’ and ‘more attainable’ target, per Give Me Sport. His age and potential for further development make him a compelling option compared to Gyokeres and Osimhen, both of whom are more established at 26. While Delap might not yet be at their level, his trajectory suggests he could grow into a top-tier striker under the right guidance.

A potential deal, however, won’t come cheap. TEAMtalk reports that Ipswich will demand at least £40m, though relegation could lower their bargaining power. Further complicating matters is Manchester City’s 20 percent sell-on clause and a buy-back option, which could see Pep Guardiola’s side re-enter the picture should Delap’s value continue to rise.

Other Interested Clubs in the Race

Manchester United aren’t the only club monitoring Delap’s situation. Chelsea and Tottenham have also shown interest in the young striker, making a summer transfer battle increasingly likely.

United’s need for a consistent goal threat is clear. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have struggled, scoring just five league goals between them across 43 appearances this season. The urgency to reinforce the attack led Amorim to deploy Kobbie Mainoo as a false nine against Crystal Palace—a tactical decision that left Paul Scholes baffled.

With Fabrizio Romano confirming United will sign a striker in the summer, the coming months will be crucial in determining whether Delap emerges as the chosen candidate or if the club finds a way to secure one of Amorim’s dream signings.

Patrick Dorgu’s Position Clarified

Amid the ongoing striker speculation, confusion surrounding Patrick Dorgu’s role has been cleared up. Initially expected to be deployed at left wing-back, the Danish defender made his FA Cup debut at right wing-back, prompting criticism from Paul Scholes.

According to Manchester Evening News, this decision was an outlier, and Dorgu will predominantly be used in his natural left-sided position going forward. Scholes, speaking on The Overlap, questioned Amorim’s logic, stating: “They buy one [Dorgu] and it tells me his [Amorim] head is a little bit fried and confused at the minute because he plays him at right wing-back and keeps Dalot on the left. What’s going on here?”

As United continue their rebuild, clarity on positions and recruitment strategy will be key in shaping Amorim’s vision for the team.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

United’s ongoing striker dilemma is both frustrating and worrying. While it’s refreshing to see the club actively scouting alternatives like Delap, the reality is that United should be aiming for top-tier talent like Gyokeres or Osimhen rather than settling for contingency plans.

Delap has shown promise, but he remains unproven at an elite level. Spending upwards of £40m on a player still finding his feet in the Premier League feels like a gamble, especially when United have historically struggled with transitional signings. The fact that City inserted a buy-back clause suggests they still believe in Delap’s potential but weren’t convinced enough to give him a long-term chance at the Etihad.

United fans have witnessed too many missteps in the transfer market over the years. The club’s inability to execute high-calibre deals has often left them scrambling for second-choice options. If financial constraints prevent a move for Gyokeres or Osimhen, the issue isn’t just about recruitment but the broader failure of United’s ownership and structure to operate like a truly elite club.

The summer window is fast approaching, and fans will be watching closely to see whether United push for their dream targets or once again settle for pragmatic—but uninspiring—solutions.