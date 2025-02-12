Tottenham Target Dortmund’s Bynoe-Gittens in Summer Move

Tottenham’s Transfer Plans: Bynoe-Gittens Emerges as Key Target

Spurs Eye Dortmund Star for Summer Move

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing for a crucial summer transfer window, and Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is now high on their list of priorities. The 20-year-old England Under-21 international has impressed in the Bundesliga this season, and with Dortmund struggling domestically, Spurs sense an opportunity.

As reported by Give Me Sport, “Spurs have placed the England Under-21 international among the names at the top of their summer wish-list, although they are wary of a potential bidding war involving the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.” Competition for his signature is expected to be fierce, but Spurs remain optimistic.

Bynoe-Gittens’ contract runs until 2028, meaning Dortmund hold the negotiating power. However, while his release clause is reportedly £84m, sources suggest the German club may be forced to accept a lower fee due to their current league position.

Why Bynoe-Gittens Fits Tottenham’s Vision

Spurs are building a young, dynamic squad under Ange Postecoglou, and Bynoe-Gittens fits that mould perfectly. The attacker has registered 11 goals and five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season, primarily operating from the left wing.

With Son Heung-Min now 31 and past his peak, Tottenham are planning for the future. Bynoe-Gittens is seen as a long-term replacement, offering pace, technical ability, and a goal threat from the flanks. While Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert provide wide options, doubts remain over Tel’s future beyond his loan spell.

Spurs’ pursuit of Bynoe-Gittens also highlights their intent to strengthen the attack, having already demonstrated financial muscle with their failed £70m bid for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi in January. It’s clear they are willing to invest heavily to compete at the top level.

Key Challenges in Securing the Deal

Despite their ambition, Tottenham will face several hurdles in their bid to sign Bynoe-Gittens. The most pressing concern is financial competition from Premier League rivals. Arsenal and Chelsea are also tracking the winger, potentially driving up the price.

Moreover, Dortmund’s involvement in the Champions League knockout stages could further complicate negotiations. Should the German side progress deep into the tournament, they may be reluctant to sell a key asset.

Timing will also be crucial. Spurs need to act swiftly to avoid a prolonged bidding war. If Dortmund miss out on European football next season, their bargaining power will weaken, making a summer deal more feasible.

Crucial Weeks Ahead for Postecoglou

Tottenham’s immediate focus is on securing Champions League qualification, and the upcoming clash with Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is pivotal. A win would see them leapfrog United in the table, strengthening their case as an attractive destination for top talent.

Postecoglou’s squad could also receive a timely boost with Destiny Udogie set to return to training ahead of the match. His availability could be a key factor in Spurs’ push for a top-four finish.

While Bynoe-Gittens remains a priority target, Tottenham’s summer transfer activity will depend on how their season concludes. Securing European football and demonstrating clear progress under Postecoglou will be essential in convincing top players to join the project

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential signing of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is an exciting prospect. Spurs have long needed a successor to Son Heung-Min, and the Dortmund winger seems to fit the profile perfectly.

However, there are valid concerns about his price tag and whether he is the finished article. Spending upwards of £60m on a 20-year-old who is still developing carries risks, particularly when the squad has other pressing needs, such as central defence and midfield depth.

There’s also the issue of competition. Arsenal and Chelsea both have the financial capability to outbid Spurs if they choose to prioritise Bynoe-Gittens. Tottenham’s willingness to compete in such a battle will be a true test of their ambition under Daniel Levy.

If Spurs can secure a deal at a reasonable price, it would be a statement of intent. Bynoe-Gittens offers dynamism, flair, and a goal threat—attributes Postecoglou’s system thrives on. But if the fee becomes excessive, Tottenham might be better off looking at alternative wide options who can provide immediate impact.