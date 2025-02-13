Report: Chelsea suffer huge injury blow as Maresca faces crisis

Jackson’s Injury Blow Adds to Chelsea’s Striker Crisis

Chelsea have suffered another setback in their push for a Champions League place, with Nicolas Jackson ruled out for at least a month due to a hamstring injury. The striker, who was forced off during the recent Premier League win over West Ham, missed Chelsea’s FA Cup defeat to Brighton and now faces a spell on the sidelines.

Significant Injury Setback for Jackson

Initially, manager Enzo Maresca had downplayed the severity of Jackson’s injury. However, scans have confirmed a hamstring issue that will keep the 23-year-old out until after the March international break. His absence comes at a crucial juncture in the season, with Chelsea fighting to maintain their top-four position.

“Bad news for us. We’ll have to find solutions,” Maresca admitted when discussing Jackson’s absence.

Growing Problems in Attack

Jackson’s injury is compounded by the loss of fellow striker Marc Guiu, who suffered an abductor injury against West Ham. Maresca described the setback as “bad”, with reports suggesting the young forward could be out for several weeks or even months.

With both strikers unavailable, Chelsea are left with limited natural options up front. Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer could be deployed in the centre-forward role, though neither has extensive experience leading the line for the Blues.

Key Fixtures Without Jackson

Chelsea’s battle for a top-four finish will be tested further as they prepare for a run of important fixtures without Jackson. The Blues face Brighton, Aston Villa, Leicester, Southampton, and Arsenal in the coming weeks—games that could determine their Champions League aspirations.

As Manchester City and Newcastle apply pressure in the race for European qualification, Chelsea must now navigate a crucial period without their primary striker.