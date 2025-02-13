Guardiola pushing for Bundesliga playmaker as transfer priority

Manchester City’s Interest in Florian Wirtz: Guardiola’s Long-Term Vision

Manchester City’s pursuit of Florian Wirtz is no secret. As reported by Bild, Pep Guardiola had his eyes firmly set on the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder in January, keen to bring him to the Etihad as part of a long-term rebuild. However, a winter move was deemed impossible, with Leverkusen resolute in their stance.

A New Playmaker for Guardiola

Guardiola is reportedly eager to restructure his squad, particularly in midfield, with Wirtz viewed as a central figure in his plans. The 21-year-old was the most prolific midfielder in the Champions League group stage, scoring six goals in eight matches. His creativity, technical brilliance, and eye for goal make him a natural successor to Kevin De Bruyne, whose contract is set to expire.

“Fundamentally, the club must sign players for the next four or five years,” Guardiola has stated, underlining his desire to build a squad capable of sustained success.

Leverkusen’s Efforts to Retain Wirtz

While City remain keen, Bayer Leverkusen are working hard to keep their prized asset. Talks of a contract extension until 2027, rather than 2028, have surfaced, with reports suggesting a release clause of €125 million from the summer of 2026. His wages could also rise to over €10 million per year, a significant hike to secure his long-term future at the club.

For now, Wirtz remains a Leverkusen player, but with Guardiola’s insistence and City’s financial power, this saga is far from over.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Manchester City fans, the prospect of Florian Wirtz joining the club is exhilarating. At just 21, he has already showcased an ability to dictate play, making him an ideal candidate to take over from De Bruyne. With Guardiola’s blueprint focusing on young, technically gifted players, Wirtz fits the mould perfectly.

His intelligence on the ball, positional awareness, and finishing ability make him one of Europe’s most sought-after talents. While City’s attacking options are already formidable, the addition of Wirtz would provide a long-term creative solution and add another layer of unpredictability to Guardiola’s side.

The financial aspect, however, cannot be ignored. If Leverkusen secure a €125 million release clause, City will need to assess whether they are willing to break their transfer record. But given the club’s history of aggressive recruitment when Guardiola identifies his priority targets, it seems only a matter of time before City make their move.

Should City succeed in landing Wirtz, it would not just be a statement signing—it would be a game-changer for the club’s future.