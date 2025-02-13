Report: ManUtd’s former manager linked with Feyenoord role

Erik ten Hag’s Feyenoord Links: A Dramatic Twist in Dutch Football

Erik ten Hag could be on the verge of a dramatic return to Dutch football, with Feyenoord reportedly considering him for their vacant managerial position. As The Mirror reported, the 55-year-old has been linked with several roles since his departure from Manchester United in October, but a return to the Eredivisie would be a fascinating twist in his career trajectory.

A Controversial Move for Feyenoord?

Ten Hag’s potential appointment at Feyenoord would undoubtedly raise eyebrows given his long-standing ties to Ajax. During his time in Amsterdam, he secured three league titles in four seasons, establishing himself as one of the most influential managers in recent Eredivisie history.

However, with Feyenoord currently struggling and sitting 12 points behind Ajax in the table, club officials are reportedly looking for an experienced figure to steer them back to contention. As Feyenoord director Dennis te Kloese noted:

“We are glad that Pascal has shown himself ready to step in on a temporary basis.”

Pascal Bosschaart is currently overseeing the side on an interim basis, but a long-term solution is required, and Ten Hag’s experience at the highest level makes him a viable candidate.

Ten Hag’s Career at a Crossroads

Despite his domestic success in the Netherlands, Ten Hag struggled to maintain consistency at Manchester United. While he delivered silverware in the form of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, his tenure was marred by inconsistent performances and a lack of progress in the Premier League.

A return to the Eredivisie would allow him to rebuild his reputation, but whether he would be willing to join Ajax’s biggest rivals remains uncertain. His name has also been mentioned in connection with Borussia Dortmund, meaning he has options beyond the Netherlands.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

ten Hag’s potential move to Feyenoord is an interesting development. While his time at Old Trafford ultimately ended in disappointment, many fans still respect the foundation he tried to lay at the club.

His tactical intelligence and structured approach to football could be exactly what Feyenoord need, especially given their struggles this season. However, the potential backlash from Ajax supporters cannot be ignored. Feyenoord and Ajax share one of European football’s fiercest rivalries, and a former Ajax manager taking over in Rotterdam would be a significant shift in Dutch football’s traditional dynamics.

From a Manchester United perspective, Ten Hag’s next move will be watched closely. If he can re-establish his credentials at a club like Feyenoord, it may reaffirm that his struggles at Old Trafford were more about the environment than his coaching ability.

If he turns down the role, it suggests he is holding out for a bigger opportunity, possibly in Germany or elsewhere in Europe. Either way, this saga is far from over.