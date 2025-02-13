Man City predicted lineup vs Newcastle amid key injury concerns

Man City Predicted Lineup vs Newcastle: Injury Concerns and Tactical Choices

Manchester City prepare to host Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday, but injuries to key players mean Pep Guardiola may be forced into making changes to his starting XI. Jack Grealish and Manuel Akanji are both doubts after picking up muscular issues in City’s recent Champions League encounter with Real Madrid. With a crucial second leg looming, Guardiola may look to rotate his squad while ensuring his team remains competitive.

Selection Dilemmas in Defence

Akanji’s absence could see Rico Lewis or Matheus Nunes slot into the defensive setup. The Swiss international started at right-back against Madrid but was forced off, leaving Guardiola with a decision to make. Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake are expected to retain their places, while Josko Gvardiol provides further stability at the back.

Midfield Adjustments

With Rodri sidelined, Guardiola must find an alternative to anchor the midfield. Deadline-day signing Nico Gonzalez could be handed his first Premier League start, alongside Mateo Kovacic. Kevin De Bruyne may also be given a rest ahead of the Champions League second leg, allowing Guardiola to experiment with his midfield options.

Attacking Options and Predicted Lineup

Grealish’s likely absence opens the door for Phil Foden, who replaced him midweek. Jeremy Doku, returning from injury, could also be in contention. Omar Marmoush is pushing for a recall and could feature in the front three alongside Erling Haaland and Savinho. Guardiola will want his attack to remain fluid, particularly against a Newcastle side capable of exploiting gaps in transition.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Nunes, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Nico, Kovacic; Savinho, Marmoush, Foden; Haaland.

Doubts: Grealish, Bobb, Akanji.

Injured: Rodri.

Key Match Details

Date and Time: Saturday, 15 February 2025, 3pm GMT.

Venue: Etihad Stadium.

TV Coverage: Not available in the UK.

City’s squad depth will be tested against a competitive Newcastle side, but Guardiola’s ability to adapt and utilise his squad effectively could make the difference.