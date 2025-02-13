Report: Man Utd look to Sporting as summer recruitment plans accelerate

Man Utd Target Geovany Quenda as Ruben Amorim’s Influence Grows

Manchester United’s summer transfer plans are beginning to take shape, with the club reportedly making significant progress in their pursuit of highly-rated Sporting CP talent Geovany Quenda. According to TeamTalk, the teenage sensation is eager to join United, largely due to his strong relationship with incoming manager Ruben Amorim.

A Promising Addition for United

At just 17, Quenda has emerged as one of Europe’s brightest young prospects. While primarily deployed as a right-back or wing-back, his versatility has been on display throughout the season, with appearances on the left flank and even in attacking midfield. His adaptability and technical ability make him a valuable asset for any side, particularly one undergoing a rebuild like Manchester United.

Sources close to the club indicate that while reports of a completed deal are premature, confidence is growing within Old Trafford that Quenda will join by the end of the season. Given United’s focus on securing long-term investments, his signing would align with their transfer strategy, which was evident in their recent acquisitions of Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu.

Amorim’s Role in the Transfer

Ruben Amorim’s arrival at Manchester United has already begun to shape their transfer approach, and Quenda’s potential signing is a direct reflection of his influence. The Portuguese coach has worked with Quenda at Sporting CP and holds the teenager in high regard. His presence at Old Trafford is a key factor in the player’s willingness to move, with sources confirming:

“Quenda himself is very keen on linking up with Amorim, having made his first-team debut under him for Sporting.”

While Quenda’s contract contains an £83 million release clause, it is believed United could negotiate a lower fee given Sporting’s openness to a deal.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Manchester United fans, the prospect of signing Quenda is an exciting one. Young, versatile, and technically gifted, he represents exactly the kind of player that fits into the club’s long-term vision. His ability to play multiple positions would provide depth and tactical flexibility, something that has been sorely lacking in recent seasons.

The most encouraging aspect of this potential deal is the clear influence of Amorim. Unlike previous managers, who often worked independently of the recruitment team, Amorim appears to be playing an active role in shaping the squad. If United are serious about a rebuild, securing Quenda would be a strong step in the right direction.

Of course, questions remain. How much will United ultimately pay? Can he adapt quickly to the demands of English football? And how does he fit into a squad already boasting young talents? But for now, United fans have every reason to be optimistic. If this deal goes through, it would not only bring a promising talent to Old Trafford but also signal a new, cohesive transfer strategy under Amorim.