Liverpool forward vital to Slot’s plans despite Saudi transfer links

Liverpool Dismiss Saudi Interest in Darwin Nunez Amid Key Role Under Slot

Liverpool remain unwavering in their stance on Darwin Nunez, firmly rejecting Saudi Arabian advances for the striker. As reported by the Daily Mail, Al Nassr made an approach in January, but the Anfield hierarchy swiftly rebuffed the proposal, reaffirming their belief in Nunez as a pivotal figure in their long-term vision.

Nunez’s Importance to Liverpool’s Tactical Evolution

Despite external perceptions of inconsistency, Liverpool’s internal view of Nunez is clear—he remains central to their ambitions. Under Arne Slot, the forward’s role is developing, with the Dutch manager working meticulously on refining his game.

Slot himself recently stated:

“He’s been better indeed. In general, we use the No 9 better and better than we did in the beginning of the season. We used to be quite dependent on our wingers but now we are starting to use our No 9 more and more.”

The Uruguayan’s performances have reinforced this sentiment. His crucial brace against Brentford turned the game in Liverpool’s favour, while his contributions against Bournemouth and Tottenham showcased his increasing influence in the final third.

Saudi Interest Persists But Liverpool Hold Firm

Al Nassr’s pursuit of Nunez is part of a broader ambition by the Saudi Pro League to attract elite talent. Their roster already includes former Liverpool star Sadio Mane, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Aymeric Laporte. However, Liverpool’s determination to retain Nunez signals their commitment to maximising his potential rather than cashing in.

Sources close to the Saudi project suggest further attempts will be made in the summer, with significant financial incentives expected to be put on the table. However, as of now, Liverpool’s resolve is unwavering.

Personal Life and Recent Absence

Nunez’s recent absence from training, linked to the birth of his child, has raised speculation, but he remains a key part of the squad. He was included in the travelling contingent for Liverpool’s FA Cup tie against Plymouth, underlining his continued involvement in the team’s plans.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Liverpool supporters, this report reinforces the growing confidence around Nunez’s potential. While his finishing has faced scrutiny, his work rate, movement, and link-up play have shown clear improvement under Slot. The fact that Saudi interest has been rebuffed only strengthens the belief that the club sees him as a crucial component of their future.

The evolution of Liverpool’s system has placed more emphasis on using the No 9 effectively. Under previous setups, the team often relied heavily on the wingers, but Slot’s approach aims to bring the striker into play more frequently. This shift benefits Nunez, allowing him more involvement and opportunities to refine his goal-scoring instinct.

While the prospect of a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia may resurface in the summer, Liverpool’s current stance suggests they are fully invested in Nunez’s development. Fans will be eager to see if he can maintain his recent form and silence any remaining doubts about his effectiveness in the long term.