Fulham vs Arsenal Preview | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

Fulham host Arsenal on Sunday, in what will be the latest test of the visitors’ title credentials. The Cottagers are well placed to finish in the top half. It has been a great season for them and they will put an end to their yo-yoing between the top two flights. This won’t be an easy game for Mikel Arteta’s side. The last few weeks have shown an impressive mentality from the Gunners, but they have more tests to pass before they can clinch the title. A lot more will be learned this weekend.

Marco Silva has done an excellent job at Craven Cottage. For a long time, the club have bounced between the top two divisions, despite the ownership showing ambition when they have been in the top flight. It is difficult to establish a team in the Premier League now, as Fulham have learned the hard way. That was until this season. Silva has made it look easy and there will be hope that they can build on the recent success. The club will want to become a mainstay in the Premier League.

Arsenal have surprised a lot of people this season and they remain a real title contender in March. For many, they are the favourites and results like the one against Bournemouth have made some believe it is written in the stars. It was an impressive display of mentatility and underlined the progress they have made under Arteta. Although, the manager will be hoping that they don’t get into similar situations over the rest of the season.

Interesting stats

Fulham have kept four clean sheets in their last seven matches across all competitions.