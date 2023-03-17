Leandro Trossard is proving why Arsenal signed him in January

Arsenal decided to sign Leandro Trossard in January after failing to agree a deal for Mykhailo Mudryk. The Ukrainian ended up signing for rivals Chelsea and it would have been easy for the Gunners to give into social media pressure and overpay for their main target. However, they stuck to their guns and switched attention to a proven Premier League talent.

After falling out with Roberto de Zerbi at Brighton, it would have been easy for the big clubs to rule Trossard out as a target. Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal board clearly saw that it was an investment worth making, as he would add depth to their forward options. He was proven in the Premier League and could immediately put pressure on the starting eleven. For a club pushing for a title, it is crucial that there is competition for places. Trossard has added that and his performances have led to him getting some starts.

Every week that passes, it looks a very smart signing as Trossard has been performing every time he has been on the pitch. At the weekend, he was arguably the standout player for Arsenal, as he got all three assists against Fulham. His intelligence in the final third was clear and he is already beginning to build good relationships with his team-mates. Since signing, he has been used as a centre forward and on the left. The versatility that he has is another reason why it was a shrewd addition by the league leaders.

There was a fluidity to Arsenal’s forward line on Sunday, as Gabriel Martinelli, Trossard and Martin Odegaard were switching positions throughout the game. That made them impossible to defend against. Although Fulham were poor, the movement of the Arsenal attack was a major reason why they managed to create several positive openings.

In nine Premier League appearances for Arsenal, Trossard has contributed a goal and five assists. It is a good start to life with his new club and underlines why Arsenal have targeted him. They needed to sign players that could contribute immediately and he has done that. There is now an argument that he should be a regular starter, as he has been performing to the same high standards that the rest of the attack have displayed.

Mikel Arteta has options available to him now, especially after the return of Gabriel Jesus. With the Europa League campaign, there is a chance to rotate and keep players fresh for the title challenge. Trossard won’t be a guaranteed starter, but he will get plenty of opportunities in both competitions. He has already shown that he can more than play his part and the transfer fee now looks to be a bargain.

Taking Mudryk’s struggles into account, the decision to pivot to Trossard looks to be a good one. It may have been that Mudryk would have fared better at the Emirates Stadium, but it would have been a gamble.

Trossard was a near guarantee of success after what he achieved with Brighton. He is backing that up on a weekly basis.