Graeme Souness Backs England to Win EURO 2024

Unlocking England’s Potential at Euro 2024

Tactical Freedom: The Key to Success

Graeme Souness, the seasoned former Liverpool midfielder, recently voiced his confidence in England’s prospects at the upcoming European Championship on William Hill’s new podcast, ‘Three Up Front’. According to Souness, the Three Lions stand a solid chance of clinching the title, provided manager Gareth Southgate optimally harnesses his squad’s offensive prowess. Souness emphasized the need for Southgate to unleash his team’s attacking capabilities more freely. “I can see Gareth Southgate going to Euro 2024 with England this summer and winning it. They’re favourites for the tournament and they’ve got a group of players that are more than capable of winning it, if they’re handled right,” he stated.

Potential Career Horizons for Southgate

The discussion also ventured into the future career opportunities for Southgate, should England triumph at the Euros. Winning the tournament could pave the way for Southgate to receive lucrative offers from top clubs across Europe, much like the opportunities that have arisen for other successful managers. Souness pointed out, “Southgate will get offered a very good job in club football and Manchester United is a possibility for him. If he goes to the Euros this summer and wins it then all the big clubs will be after him.” This reflects a broad consensus that success on the international stage significantly boosts a manager’s appeal to leading clubs.

Is Southgate Right for the Big Six?

Simon Jordan, also speaking on ‘Three Up Front’, provided a contrasting viewpoint regarding Southgate’s fit with the elite clubs, particularly focusing on the pressures and expectations at a top-six Premier League club. Jordan suggested that while Southgate has performed commendably with the national team, his skill set may be better suited to a club like Crystal Palace, where the expectations and scrutiny are not as intense. He explained, “I don’t know if Southgate has the switch that elite managers have where they can make instinctive decisions which change the course of a game. Stick him into a big six job and you’ll find that the cracks start appearing quickly.”

Embracing Attacking Football

The conversation on ‘Three Up Front’ importantly highlighted the tactical adjustments needed for England to thrive. Souness strongly advocated for a more liberated approach, letting players express themselves and take the initiative from the get-go in matches. “He has enough flair, imagination and goalscorers at his disposal but he should be letting them off the leash a little bit more than he does at the moment. They need to start games on the front foot,” Souness noted. This approach could indeed be the catalyst England needs to overcome their long-standing challenges in major tournaments.

In summary, the insights provided by Graeme Souness and Simon Jordan on William Hill’s ‘Three Up Front’ podcast shed valuable light on the tactical and managerial dynamics that could define England’s campaign at Euro 2024. With tactical freedom and the right managerial post-tournament career steps, England could very well transition from perennial underachievers to champions on the European stage.