Report: Ten Players to Leave Spurs as Postecoglou Plans Transfer Overhaul

Tottenham’s Summer Overhaul: Ange Postecoglou’s Ambitious Plans

Tottenham Hotspur are bracing for a transformative summer under the stewardship of Ange Postecoglou. With an underwhelming season behind them, the club is ready for a significant overhaul. Postecoglou, backed by the Spurs hierarchy, is poised to reshape the squad, identifying key areas for improvement and readying for a potential exodus of up to ten players. This article delves into Tottenham’s transfer strategies, potential departures, and the fresh faces expected to bolster the squad.

A Ruthless Summer Clear-Out

Ange Postecoglou’s plans are clear: change the culture at Tottenham. The former Celtic manager is determined to instill a winning mentality, and this necessitates a ruthless clear-out. The Mirror reports that Emerson Royal, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Giovani Lo Celso, and Bryan Gil are among those who could be shown the door. Ryan Sessegnon is also expected to leave on a free transfer, with Ben Davies facing an uncertain future.

The potential departures don’t end there. Bids will be considered for Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, and Oliver Skipp, with Postecoglou prioritising the signings of a new striker and defensive midfielder. Richarlison, who has attracted interest from Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal, and Bissouma, who has a market in the Premier League, are likely to generate substantial funds.

Generating Funds from Loanees

Tottenham will also look to raise funds from returning loanees, including Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon, and Tanguy Ndombele. Japhet Tanganga, who is close to finalising a move to Millwall after a successful loan spell, is another potential departure. The Mirror notes, “Tanganga’s Spurs deal is up at the end of the season, but they do have the option to trigger a 12-month extension, though the likelihood is he will leave on a free transfer.”

Strengthening the Squad

Postecoglou is not only focused on departures; he aims to strengthen the squad’s depth, particularly in the face of injuries. Tottenham has struggled with squad depth, especially at full-back. The club had been working on signing Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer, but Newcastle has emerged as the frontrunners for his signature.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher remains a player of long-standing interest to Tottenham. As The Mirror highlights, “Clarity on his Stamford Bridge future is expected in the coming weeks. If the Blues decide they’re willing to entertain a sale, Tottenham will re-enter the running.” Gallagher’s potential arrival could add much-needed dynamism to the midfield.

Decisions on Existing Talent

Another crucial decision for Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy revolves around Timo Werner. Tottenham has the option to activate Werner’s buy-clause for £14.6 million. Despite a promising start to his Spurs career, Werner’s season was cut short by a hamstring injury. The club has until June 14th to decide on the German international attacker’s future. His exclusion from Julian Nagelsmann’s preliminary 27-man squad for the European Championships further complicates this decision.

Postecoglou’s Vision

Ange Postecoglou’s vision for Tottenham is ambitious. He seeks to build a squad capable of competing at the highest levels, both domestically and in Europe. His focus on a strong defensive midfielder and a reliable striker underscores his commitment to strengthening the team’s spine. The potential acquisition of Conor Gallagher could inject creativity and energy into the midfield, complementing the robust presence Postecoglou desires.

However, this transformation will require significant financial manoeuvring. The sale of key players like Richarlison and Bissouma, along with generating funds from returning loanees, will be critical. Postecoglou’s ability to balance departures and arrivals will determine the success of this summer overhaul.

Conclusion

Tottenham Hotspur is at a crossroads. With Ange Postecoglou at the helm, the club is gearing up for a summer of significant change. The potential sale of up to ten players highlights a ruthless approach to reshaping the squad. The Mirror‘s report provides a comprehensive look at the potential departures and the strategic signings Postecoglou aims to make. As Spurs fans brace for this transformation, the upcoming transfer window promises to be one of the most pivotal in the club’s recent history.