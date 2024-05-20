Match Preview: Man City and Man United Meet Again in FA Cup Final Clash

Manchester City vs Manchester United: FA Cup Final Preview

The FA Cup final brings an electrifying Manchester derby to Wembley Stadium, with Manchester City and Manchester United set to clash in one of football’s most storied rivalries. This year’s final holds even more significance as City aims to secure a historic back-to-back double after lifting the Premier League trophy, while United fights for a European qualification spot.

Date, Kick-Off Time, and Venue

The FA Cup final is scheduled for Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Wembley Stadium, with the kick-off set for 3pm BST. This timing, identical to last year’s final between the same clubs, was determined after discussions with police, local authorities, and broadcasters. However, it presents a scheduling conflict for UK broadcaster ITV, which is also airing the rugby Champions Cup final that afternoon.

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United

Fans can catch the action live and free-to-air on ITV1 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 1.45pm. The match will also be available to stream live via the ITVX website and app. For those following the game online, Standard Sport will provide a live blog with all the match updates.

Team News and Line-Ups

Manchester City heads to Wembley with a nearly full-strength squad. Ederson is ruled out, but manager Pep Guardiola might have opted for cup specialist Stefan Ortega regardless. Mateo Kovacic and Nathan Ake, both benched in the recent win over West Ham, are pushing to start.

United, on the other hand, welcomes back key players Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, who returned on the final weekend of the Premier League season. Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Mason Mount, and Luke Shaw are racing to regain fitness, though Anthony Martial remains doubtful despite his recovery from groin surgery.

Erik ten Hag has recently favoured a 4-2-2-2 formation, featuring Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay as advanced midfielders, flanked by wingers Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho. This leaves Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford on the bench, a strategy likely to continue in the final.

Match Prediction

Predicting a Manchester City victory in any cup final is hardly surprising given their dominance in recent years. City’s expertise in high-stakes matches is well-documented, as seen in their victory over Chelsea where they triumphed despite not always being dominant. Their recent record against United is impressive, winning seven of the last nine derbies across all competitions. It’s difficult to envision Ten Hag’s men overcoming such formidable opposition at Wembley, though a spirited performance from United is expected.

Head-to-Head History and Results

City’s recent dominance in Manchester derbies is clear, winning seven of the last nine encounters. This season, City triumphed 3-0 at Old Trafford in November and came from behind to win 3-1 at the Etihad in March, with Phil Foden playing a crucial role in both victories. Historically, Manchester United still leads with 78 wins, but City’s current form makes them favourites for this clash.

In summary, the FA Cup final promises a thrilling encounter between two football giants. Manchester City’s pursuit of consecutive doubles contrasts sharply with Manchester United’s battle for European qualification, setting the stage for a fascinating showdown at Wembley.