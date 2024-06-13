Journalist: Chelsea’s Shocking U-Turn on Midfield Star’s Future

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher: Twist in the Transfer Tale?

Chelsea are considering a shift in their position over selling Conor Gallagher and could make a concerted effort to agree a new deal with the midfielder. This potential change comes amid significant interest from Aston Villa and Tottenham, with the 24-year-old midfielder valued at a minimum of £50m.

Gallagher’s Future: Stay or Go?

Gallagher, who is out of contract at the end of next season, has been a subject of ongoing transfer speculation. Despite indications that Chelsea are actively looking to sell Gallagher, recent developments suggest a possible reversal in their stance. According to Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, “Chelsea are considering a shift in their position over selling Conor Gallagher and could make a concerted effort to agree a new deal with the midfielder.”

Risk of Losing Gallagher for Free

There is a danger for Chelsea that keeping Gallagher will open the possibility of him leaving on a free transfer next year. However, the player’s preference is to stay at his boyhood club, and it is understood that Chelsea are open to securing his future if talks over a contract extension resume. Steinberg highlights this concern, noting, “There is a danger for Chelsea that keeping the 24-year-old will open the possibility of him leaving on a free transfer next year.”

Every Chelsea fan when Conor Gallagher signs new contract 🥳 pic.twitter.com/4x7GelTiu4 — THE CHELSEA FORUM (@TheChelseaForum) June 12, 2024

Potential Swap Deal with Aston Villa

The situation remains unpredictable, partly because of informal talks between Chelsea and Aston Villa regarding a swap deal involving Gallagher and Villa’s Jhon Durán. Durán, valued at £40m, could be a strategic addition to Chelsea’s attack. Despite this, serious negotiations are likely to be postponed until after Euro 2024. As Steinberg reports, “Any serious negotiations are likely to have to wait until after Euro 2024. It is understood that Gallagher is prepared to sit tight for another year and will not be pressured into a move that does not meet his requirements.”

Gallagher’s Role and Popularity

Gallagher is currently part of England’s squad at Euro 2024 and remains a popular figure among Chelsea supporters. He often captained the team last season and was highly regarded by former head coach Mauricio Pochettino. However, with Enzo Maresca now at the helm, there are concerns that the new focus on possession may not suit Gallagher’s style of play. Steinberg notes, “He was often captain last season and was prized by Mauricio Pochettino, who left his post as Chelsea’s head coach at the end of the campaign.”

Financial Considerations

Another factor in Chelsea’s decision-making is the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. Any money received for Gallagher would register as pure profit, given his status as an academy player. Despite denials of pressure to make sales before the 30 June accounting deadline, Chelsea are keen to avoid losing Gallagher on a free transfer. Steinberg emphasizes, “The club have denied they are under pressure to make sales before the 30 June accounting deadline. Nonetheless, they will not want to be at risk of losing Gallagher on a free.”

The situation with Conor Gallagher remains fluid, with Chelsea weighing the risks and benefits of selling or retaining the talented midfielder. While transfer talks may intensify post-Euro 2024, Gallagher’s commitment to Chelsea and the club’s strategic considerations will play pivotal roles in the final decision. As Steinberg succinctly captures, “Chelsea are determined to prevent that from happening,” highlighting the club’s resolve to secure Gallagher’s future amidst the transfer speculations.