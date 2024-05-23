Report: Pochettino Ready to Replace Ten Hag at United

Mauricio Pochettino’s Interest in Manchester United

Pochettino’s Potential Return to Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino’s recent departure from Chelsea has sparked widespread speculation about his next move. According to The Times, the Argentine is open to discussions with Manchester United if they decide to part ways with Erik ten Hag this summer. Pochettino’s availability could be particularly appealing to Ineos, United’s part-owners, given their previous interest in him when he was at Paris Saint-Germain.

Ten Hag’s Uncertain Future

Erik ten Hag’s tenure at Manchester United is under intense scrutiny following the club’s disappointing eighth-place finish in the Premier League. Despite guiding the team to the FA Cup final against Manchester City, United’s lowest-ever Premier League finish has put Ten Hag’s future in jeopardy. As The Times reports, “Ratcliffe has not yet decided on Ten Hag’s future, with Saturday’s FA Cup final against City a crucial chance for him to prove his worth.” The Dutchman, who has a year left on his contract, will be evaluated on his ability to secure trophies, having won the League Cup and reached two FA Cup finals.

Impact of Pochettino’s Exit from Chelsea

Pochettino’s exit from Chelsea was met with shock and disappointment among the players. His departure was primarily driven by disagreements over transfer control, with the club’s co-owner Behdad Eghbali pushing for a change. Pochettino had sought more autonomy over transfers, but when no agreement could be reached, both parties decided it was best to part ways now rather than risk another change early next season.

Candidates for Chelsea’s Vacant Managerial Position

With Pochettino gone, Chelsea are now considering several candidates for the vacant managerial position. Among the names mentioned are Kieran McKenna, Enzo Maresca, and Thomas Frank. McKenna, a former Manchester United youth coach, has led Ipswich Town to promotion and is also being courted by Brighton & Hove Albion. Maresca has similarly achieved promotion with Leicester City, and Frank has been at the helm of Brentford for six years.

Looking Ahead: Manchester United’s Next Move

As the FA Cup final approaches, the future of Manchester United’s managerial position hangs in the balance. Pochettino’s interest in the role adds an intriguing twist to the narrative. Should United decide to part ways with Ten Hag, the stage could be set for Pochettino to make a highly anticipated return to the Premier League. With his proven track record and the backing of Ineos, he could be the catalyst needed to restore Manchester United to their former glory.