Celtic’s Last-Minute Magic Secures Scottish Cup Glory

Celtic Triumph Over Rangers to Clinch Scottish Cup

Dramatic Finale Seals Double for Celtic

In a pulsating encounter at Hampden Park, Celtic secured a league and cup double, defeating arch-rivals Rangers with a last-gasp winner from Adam Idah. The match, which had seen few clear-cut chances, was decided in the 90th minute when Idah capitalised on a rebound from Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Tense Battle with Few Opportunities

The clash between Celtic and Rangers was marked by its intensity and cautious play. The game was characterised by nervousness and a scarcity of opportunities. The breakthrough came late, with Idah striking from six yards after Paulo Bernardo’s powerful shot was parried into his path by Butland. The goal ignited celebrations among the Celtic faithful and dealt a severe blow to Rangers, who had dominated much of the second half.

Controversial VAR Decision

Rangers had thought they had taken the lead earlier in the second half when Abdallah Sima bundled the ball home from a James Tavernier corner. However, the goal was disallowed following a VAR review that identified a foul by Nicolas Raskin on Celtic’s goalkeeper Joe Hart. This moment proved pivotal, as it denied Rangers a crucial advantage.

Celtic’s Resilience Under Pressure

Despite a lacklustre second half, Celtic once again demonstrated their resilience. The Scottish Premiership champions, though unable to consistently challenge Butland, found their moment of brilliance when it mattered most. Bernardo, on loan from Benfica, made a decisive impact with his surging run and strike, leading to Idah’s clinching goal.

Manager Brendan Rodgers, who remains unbeaten in the Scottish Cup, has yet another title to his name. His ability to steer the team through a challenging season has been commendable. While key players like Matt O’Riley, Callum McGregor, and Kyogo Furuhashi were quieter than usual, it was the emerging talents of Bernardo and Idah that shone through.

Rangers Show Improvement Despite Defeat

For Rangers, the defeat marked their fourth derby loss of the season. However, there were positive signs for manager Philippe Clement. The team displayed greater determination and physicality, particularly in midfield, where Mohamed Diomande excelled. Despite these improvements, Rangers were unable to convert their performance into a win, falling short in the final third.

As Celtic celebrate a significant double, thoughts turn to the future. Rodgers will undoubtedly be looking to strengthen his squad, particularly for European competition. Meanwhile, Clement faces a summer of reflection and rebuilding, aiming to break Celtic’s dominance and restore Rangers to the top.