Player Ratings: Garnacho and Mainoo Lead United to FA Cup Glory

Manchester United Triumph Over Manchester City in FA Cup Final

Historic Win at Wembley

Manchester United celebrated a significant victory over Manchester City, securing a 2-1 win in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium. Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo sealed the triumph for the Red Devils, countering a late strike from Jeremy Doku that fell short of sparking a comeback for City.

Red Devils’ Revenge and Europa League Qualification

This victory marked Manchester United’s 13th FA Cup win and earned them a spot in next season’s Europa League. For manager Erik ten Hag, it could be a fitting farewell if the rumours of his departure are true. The win avenged last season’s FA Cup final defeat to City, making it even more special for United.

Early Drama and United’s Dominance

Manchester City came out strong, almost earning an early penalty when Lisandro Martinez collided with Erling Haaland in the box. However, the referee and VAR decided against awarding a spot-kick. Despite City’s initial dominance in possession, it was United who struck first. Josko Gvardiol’s misjudged header set up Garnacho, who capitalised on the error to score.

United’s second goal came swiftly. Garnacho, instrumental once more, delivered a pass to Bruno Fernandes, whose precise assist found Mainoo. The young midfielder curled the ball home, doubling United’s lead and leaving City stunned.

City’s Struggles and Late Rally

City’s attempts to recover began earnestly after halftime. Haaland’s shot hit the crossbar, and Kyle Walker’s powerful strike was saved by Andre Onana. Substitute Julian Alvarez missed a crucial chance, adding to City’s frustrations.

Doku finally provided a glimmer of hope for City, scoring late in the game. However, United’s defence held firm against the subsequent pressure, ensuring a memorable victory.

Player Ratings

Manchester City

GK: Stefan Ortega – 3/10

– 3/10 RB: Kyle Walker – 3/10

– 3/10 CB: John Stones – 4/10

– 4/10 CB: Nathan Ake – 5/10

– 5/10 LB: Josko Gvardiol – 4/10

– 4/10 DM: Rodri – 5/10

– 5/10 DM: Mateo Kovacic – 5/10

– 5/10 RM: Bernardo Silva – 4/10

– 4/10 AM: Kevin De Bruyne – 3/10

– 3/10 LM: Phil Foden – 5/10

– 5/10 ST: Erling Haaland – 4/10

Substitutes

Manuel Akanji (46′ for Ake) – 6/10

– 6/10 Jeremy Doku (46′ for Kovacic) – 7/10

– 7/10 Julian Alvarez (56′ for De Bruyne) – 4/10

Manager

Pep Guardiola – 4/10

Manchester United

GK: Andre Onana – 4/10

– 4/10 RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 7.5/10

– 7.5/10 CB: Raphael Varane – 8/10

– 8/10 CB: Lisandro Martinez – 8/10

– 8/10 LB: Diogo Dalot – 8/10

– 8/10 DM: Sofyan Amrabat – 7/10

– 7/10 DM: Kobbie Mainoo – 9/10

– 9/10 RM: Alejandro Garnacho – 8/10

– 8/10 AM: Scott McTominay – 7/10

– 7/10 LM: Bruno Fernandes – 8.5/10

– 8.5/10 ST: Marcus Rashford – 7/10

Substitutes

Jonny Evans (73′ for Martinez) – 7/10

– 7/10 Rasmus Hojlund (73′ for Rashford) – 7/10

Manager