Manchester United’s Season Review: A Preordained Farce

Manchester United have announced a season review next week, including the performance of manager Erik ten Hag. This decision, heavily reported by David Ornstein, typically would carry considerable weight. However, the suggestion that Ten Haag’s future is still undecided is nothing short of nonsense. The INEOS leadership, headed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Dave Brailsford, already have a clear plan for United’s managerial direction.

United’s Expected Change

United’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final, although celebrated, was overshadowed by speculation about Ten Haag’s future. His own admission of uncertainty over his continued role only fuelled the fire when grilled by Alan Shearer and the rest of the BBC panel. Despite Ten Hag’s success, including winning the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, the narrative suggests a review of his performance. This seems more like a formality than a genuine evaluation.

Inevitability of Change

INEOS’ recent acquisition of a 27.7% stake in Manchester United was not just a financial move but a strategic one. Ratcliffe’s emphasis on “walking to the right solution” rather than rushing decisions indicates that United’s leadership is already well ahead in their planning. Reports suggest that the club has been in contact with potential replacements such as Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, former PSG and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, and ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino. The mere fact that these discussions are taking place undermines the notion of an unbiased season review. It’s a load of nonsense.

Financial Dynamics and Future Planning

United’s FA Cup victory ensures their participation in the Europa League next season, which will be beneficial for the club’s financial stability and compliance with Financial Fair Play regulations. The estimated prize money of €40 million from a good Europa League run, combined with the €70 million from reaching the last 16 of the Champions League, highlights the financial importance of securing European football. However, the financial dynamics are only part of the story. The real narrative lies in the long-term vision for Manchester United. Ratcliffe and Brailsford’s approach is methodical, with a clear intent to bring in a manager who aligns with their vision for the club’s future. This vision includes not only on-pitch performance but also commercial success and global brand enhancement. Ten Haag isn’t their appointment.

United’s Managerial Chessboard

The speculation around Erik Ten Haag’s future is part of a broader strategic manoeuvre by United’s new leadership. The interest in Kieran McKenna, a young manager with potential, suggests a willingness to take calculated risks. Meanwhile, considering experienced candidates like Tuchel and Pochettino indicates a desire for proven success at the highest level. Thomas Tuchel’s track record, including winning the Champions League with Chelsea, makes him an attractive candidate. Mauricio Pochettino’s experience in the Premier League and his ability to develop young talent align with United’s long-term goals. Kieran McKenna, with his understanding of the club’s culture and potential for growth, presents a different but equally compelling option.

Ten Hag’s Foregone Conclusion

The notion that Manchester United are conducting a genuine review of Erik Ten Haag’s performance is a facade. The reality is that INEOS and the club’s hierarchy have already charted a course for the future. This involves exploring various managerial options and ensuring that the next appointment aligns with their strategic objectives. United’s fans might be led to believe that the club is taking a thorough and considered approach, but the evidence suggests otherwise. The season review is merely a prelude to an inevitable change, orchestrated by a leadership that knows exactly what it wants and will start to change. The only decision is which type of direction they do head in.