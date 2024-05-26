Report: Chelsea and Newcastle Compete For £25m French Star

Rayan Cherki: The Next Big Premier League Signing?

Chelsea and Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing Lyon’s young sensation, Rayan Cherki, for a potential summer transfer. According to recent reports, “Chelsea and Newcastle have been keeping a close eye on Lyon star Rayan Cherki for a while, and the Blues are doing all they can to win the race” (Team Talk). The French outlet Jeunes Footeux adds that Chelsea are prepared to outbid Newcastle and secure Cherki’s services for a fee of around €24 million. With his contract nearing its end, both Premier League clubs see an opportunity to land the promising midfielder at a relatively low cost.

Cherki’s versatility and creative flair have made him an attractive target. At just 20 years old, he has already amassed substantial experience in Ligue 1, showcasing his potential as both a winger and a number 10. Chelsea’s pursuit of Cherki appears to be part of their strategy to bolster their attacking options, especially with the potential departure of key players like Raheem Sterling. Newcastle, on the other hand, views Cherki as a possible replacement for Miguel Almiron, who has drawn interest from Saudi Arabia and other Premier League sides.

Key Stats

Rayan Cherki, born on August 17, 2003, has already made a significant impact at Lyon. During the 2023-24 season, he played 33 matches in Ligue 1, contributing with 1 goal and numerous assists. Standing at 1.77 meters, Cherki’s agility and skill make him a formidable opponent on the field. His international experience includes 2 caps for the French national team, further highlighting his growing reputation.

In comparison, Cole Palmer, another young talent from the Premier League, has enjoyed a more prolific season in terms of goal-scoring. Palmer’s stats for the 2023-24 season include 11 goals and 3 assists across 29 appearances. Despite Palmer’s superior metrics, Cherki’s potential and versatility remain undeniable, making him a valuable asset for any top-tier team looking to enhance their creative midfield options.

Compare Him To

Comparing Cherki to Cole Palmer, it’s clear that while Palmer has outperformed in several metrics, Cherki’s capabilities shouldn’t be overlooked. Palmer’s xG (expected goals) for the season stands at 18.2, significantly higher than Cherki’s 5.2. Palmer also leads in NPxG (non-penalty expected goals) with 11.1 compared to Cherki’s 5.2. Additionally, Palmer’s touches in the box per 90 minutes are higher, underscoring his more advanced attacking role.

However, Cherki brings a different dynamic to the game. His ability to play across multiple positions and create chances from deeper areas adds a strategic advantage that Palmer might not provide as effectively. Cherki’s flair, vision, and dribbling skills make him a standout prospect, especially for teams looking to diversify their attacking strategies. It’s also a harsh comparison when Lyon have been struggling and palmer has been flying this campaign.

Likelihood and Fee

Rayan Cherki’s market value is currently estimated at €25 million, as per Transfermarkt. With his contract set to expire in June 2025, Lyon might be keen to cash in on him now rather than risk losing him for a lower fee or on a free transfer later. The proposed fee of €24 million aligns with his market value, making this a feasible transfer for interested clubs. Given Cherki’s age and potential, both Chelsea and Newcastle are likely to consider him a worthwhile investment. His relatively modest wage demands compared to established Premier League stars further enhance his appeal. As both clubs aim to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season, securing a versatile talent like Cherki could be a significant step towards achieving their competitive goals. If Cherki does move on, you’d expect interest from the premier league.