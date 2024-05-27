Manchester United’s Pursuit of Marc Guehi: An In-Depth Analysis

Manchester United is on the hunt for defensive reinforcements this summer, and Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace has emerged as a potential target. While Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton remains the apparent top choice, Guehi is being considered as a strong alternative. Let’s dive into what’s been said, the key stats, comparisons to current United defenders, and the likelihood and potential fee for this transfer. This is one to keep an eye on.

What’s Been Said

According to Give Me Sport sources, “Manchester United will look to land Guehi if they discover it will be impossible to recruit Branthwaite during the summer transfer window.” This indicates that United is actively seeking to bolster their defence, and Guehi is high on their list of alternatives. The 23-year-old central defender has been valued at £60 million by Crystal Palace, which aligns with the budget that the Red Devils have set aside for defensive improvements ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. Despite his injury-hit season, Guehi’s potential and composure on the ball have caught the eye of United’s scouts.

The Key Stats

Marc Guehi, at 23 years old, has made 29 appearances this season despite being limited by injuries. Standing at 1.82 meters, he has established himself as a reliable central defender for Crystal Palace and has earned caps for the England national team. His statistics are impressive, with a pass completion percentage of 86.9% and an average of 5.33 ball recoveries per 90 minutes. However, his injury history could be a concern for potential suitors. The euros could be a real chance for him to showcase his talents and may even send his prove sky rocketing if he has a good tournament.

Compare Him To

When comparing Marc Guehi to Manchester United’s current centre-back, Harry Maguire, a few key differences emerge. Guehi’s aerial duel success rate is 50%, which is notably lower than Maguire’s 78.4%. It’s good to have balance and why Martinez isn’t the biggest, that stat is less than impressive for a premier league star defender. Guehi’s pass completion rate and ball recoveries are commendable, but his lower tackle and aerial duel success rates than his England counterpart maybe a concern. United’s defensive strategy often relies on strong aerial presence and robust tackling, areas where Maguire excels. This comparison highlights Guehi’s strengths in possession but also points out areas where he might need to improve to fit into United’s defensive setup.

Likelihood and Fee

The valuation of Marc Guehi stands at £60 million, a figure that Crystal Palace is firm on. This fee is at the top end of Manchester United’s budget for defensive reinforcements. Guehi’s contract with Crystal Palace runs until June 2026, giving the club significant leverage in negotiations. According to transfermarkt.co.uk, his market value is €38 million, which suggests that United might need to pay a premium to secure his services. With Raphael Varane leaving when his contract expires, the urgency to find a capable replacement is high. Guehi, described as composed by England chief Gareth Southgate, fits the profile of a player who could step into this role. However, United will need to weigh the potential risks associated with his injury history and areas of improvement. You could see why they’d lean to Branthwaite.