Report: Four Premier League Clubs Chase £40m Arsenal Attacker

Emile Smith Rowe: Potential Transfer to Aston Villa

Emile Smith Rowe’s future at Arsenal is currently under speculation, with multiple clubs expressing interest in the talented midfielder. Reports suggest that Newcastle United, initially considered a front-runner, has fallen behind in the race. Instead Wolves, Aston Villa, Everton, and Crystal Palace have emerged as the primary suitors for the 23-year-old playmaker. According to the article in Teamtalk, “Newcastle are no longer one of the frontrunners for Smith Rowe, as four other teams are pushing to land him.” Smith Rowe’s potential has caught the eye of these clubs, each seeing him as a valuable addition to their squad.

Looking at the Key Stats

Emile Smith Rowe, born on July 28, 2000, has had a somewhat limited season in terms of appearances, which might be a factor in his potential transfer. Here are his stats for the 2023-2024 season across different competitions:

– Premier League: 13 appearances, 2 goals, 2 assists, 345 minutes played

– Champions League: 3 appearances, 0 goals, 0 assists, 42 minutes played

– Community Shield: 1 appearance, 0 goals, 0 assists, 3 minutes played

– FA Cup: 1 appearance, 0 goals, 0 assists, 12 minutes played

– EFL Cup: 1 appearance, 0 goals, 0 assists, 82 minutes played

474 minutes across all competitions for a team that took the title race to the final day and without the mitigation of major injuries isn’t great.

Drawing Comparisons

Comparing Smith Rowe to a current premier league player like Harvey Elliott, who also operates in an attacking midfield role, can provide some context:

– Harvey Elliott (2023-2024 Premier League stats): 34 appearances, 3 goals, 6 assists, 1352 minutes played, xG of 2.7, xAG of 3.5, and npXG+xAG of 6.2.

While Smith Rowe’s playtime has been limited, he has two assists to show for his entire season, as well as an xG of 2.0, xAG of 0.2, and npXG+xAG of 2.2. Its harsh to compare but as young English attacking midfielders go, he’s dropping back down the queue.

Likelihood and Fee

Transfermarkt values Emile Smith Rowe at €25 million, a considerable sum that reflects his potential and past performances. His contract with Arsenal runs until June 30, 2026, giving the club some leverage in transfer negotiations. However, Arsenal might be willing to negotiate a transfer to balance their books and make room for new signings. According to reports, the current valuation of Smith Rowe has dipped from previous highs and stands about £40 million, making a transfer more feasible for interested clubs like Aston Villa.

Unai Emery, the current Aston Villa manager, is well-acquainted with Smith Rowe from his time at Arsenal and has a proven track record of developing young talent. This familiarity could be beneficial for Smith Rowe, who is seeking more consistent first-team football. Emery’s ability to improve players could help Smith Rowe regain his form and potentially secure a spot in the England national team. It’s not just Villa, but you’d fancy they’d be his first pick with champions league. Either way, it would be a surprise if Smith-Rowe is at The Emirates come the start of next season.