Report: Midfield Upgrade? Top EPL Teams Pursue Juventus Midfielder

Adrien Rabiot: Premier League’s Potential Midfield Reinforcement?

As the summer transfer window approaches, Manchester United and other Premier League clubs are intensifying their search for reinforcements. Among the names being touted is Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot, a player who has been on the radar of several top clubs.

What’s Been Said

According to an article from TeamTalk, Adrien Rabiot remains a possible target for Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window. The French international’s contract with Juventus is set to expire at the end of next month, making him available on a free transfer. The report states, “Rabiot, who has also been linked with Aston Villa, would provide United with an ‘opportunity’ to add depth to their engine room without needing to use any of their transfer budget.” Additionally, Newcastle United are also showing interest in the 29-year-old, ready to compete with the Red Devils for his signature. This speculation has sparked a debate on whether Rabiot is the right fit for the Premier League and what he could bring to the table.

The Key Stats

Adrien Rabiot is a seasoned midfielder with a wealth of experience. At 29 years old, he has made significant contributions at both club and international levels. Standing at 1.88m, his physical presence is one of his key attributes. This season, he has made 35 appearances for Juventus across all competitions, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists. Rabiot’s ability to play as both a defensive midfielder and a more advanced central midfielder adds versatility to his profile. His international career includes 43 caps for France, with 4 goals to his name. The fact that he is available on a free transfer makes him an attractive prospect for clubs looking to bolster their midfield without a significant financial outlay.

Compare Him To

When comparing Rabiot to current Premier League midfielders, Bruno Guimarães of Newcastle United emerges as a suitable benchmark. According to FBref, Bruno surpasses Rabiot in nearly every statistical category except aerial duels. Rabiot’s xG is inferior with a 3.4 compared to 4.8, and his xAG is similar with a 4.1 to 6.4 in their respective leagues. Pass completion is down against Bruno too. However, Rabiot’s physical prowess stands out, with an aerial duel success rate in the 90th percentile, as well as tackle success % (66.7% to Bruno’s 51.9%). Both of these are critical aspects in the Premier League’s physical style of play, so this may be attractive.

Likelihood and Fee

Rabiot’s market value is estimated at €40 million, but his availability on a free transfer significantly boosts his appeal. Despite his age, at 29, this summer represents a pivotal moment in his career. Having been linked with Premier League moves twice before only to renew with Juventus each time, there is skepticism about his potential switch to England. However, with his contract expiring on June 30, 2024, and no transfer fee involved, clubs like Manchester United and Newcastle could find it hard to resist making a move. The prospect of adding a player of Rabiot’s calibre without dipping into their transfer budget is enticing. Whether this will finally be the summer he makes the leap to the Premier League remains to be seen. If he does, his blend of experience, versatility, and physicality could make a substantial impact. Don’t bet against another Juventus renewal from his mother though.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Adrien Rabiot: Performance Data and Potential Impact

As Premier League clubs prepare for the summer transfer window, Adrien Rabiot’s name has emerged as a significant target. With his contract at Juventus nearing its end, Rabiot is available on a free transfer, making him an attractive option for teams like Manchester United and Newcastle United. This analysis examines Rabiot’s performance data and stats, courtesy of FBref, to assess his potential impact in the Premier League.

Key Performance Data

Adrien Rabiot’s scouting report highlights several key metrics that make him a noteworthy candidate for a Premier League move. Over the past 365 days, Rabiot has demonstrated a solid performance across various statistical categories. Notably, his non-penalty goals per 90 minutes (0.16) place him in the 85th percentile among midfielders. Additionally, his non-penalty xG (0.12) and shot-creating actions (2.10 per 90) also stand out, ranking him in the 78th and 40th percentiles, respectively.

Rabiot excels in possession-related metrics, with 4.04 progressive passes per 90 (ranking in the 34th percentile) and 2.58 progressive carries per 90 (89th percentile). His ability to carry the ball and drive forward is further evidenced by his 0.92 successful take-ons per 90, placing him in the 72nd percentile. His physical presence is highlighted by his 1.81 aerials won per 90, ranking in the 90th percentile, which is crucial for the Premier League’s physical style of play.

Comparative Analysis

When compared to Premier League midfielders, Rabiot’s stats show both strengths and areas for improvement. For instance, his pass completion rate (82.6%) is relatively lower, placing him in the 47th percentile, which suggests a need for refinement in maintaining possession. However, his attacking contributions, such as expected assisted goals (xAG 0.13), place him in the 73rd percentile, indicating his potential to create scoring opportunities.

Potential Premier League Fit

Adrien Rabiot’s performance data suggests that he could be a valuable asset for Premier League clubs. His combination of attacking prowess, physicality, and versatility makes him a strong candidate for a midfield role. As Manchester United and Newcastle United consider their options, Rabiot’s availability on a free transfer adds to his appeal. The data from FBref underscores his potential to make a significant impact in the Premier League, providing a blend of experience and skill that could bolster any midfield.