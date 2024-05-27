Report: Everton Eye Shock Move for Liverpool Flop

Everton Make Contact for Huge Liverpool Flop in Stunning Twist as West Ham Also Linked

Everton’s potential move for Liverpool flop Arthur Melo has sparked interest across the footballing world. In a surprising twist, the Brazilian midfielder could be returning to the Premier League, this time donning the blue of Everton. TEAMTalk’s recent article highlights the intriguing possibility, providing insights into the circumstances and implications of this potential transfer.

Arthur Melo’s Tumultuous Journey

Arthur Melo’s stint at Liverpool was nothing short of a disaster. Signed on loan from Juventus in September 2022, Arthur’s time at Anfield was marred by injuries, limiting him to just one appearance. As a result, Liverpool opted to send him back to Juventus last summer. However, Arthur’s fortunes have turned around this season during his loan spell at Fiorentina, where he has delivered a series of impressive performances in his 47 appearances across all competitions.

Arthur Melo: Rejuvenation at Fiorentina

Arthur’s revival at Fiorentina has not gone unnoticed. His agent even went as far as to label him “the best player in Serie A” in January. This resurgence has piqued the interest of Premier League clubs, with Everton and West Ham emerging as potential suitors. Fiorentina holds an option to buy Arthur permanently, but the €20 million (£17m) fee required could be a stumbling block.

Everton’s Transfer Strategy

Everton’s pursuit of Arthur comes amid their quest to strengthen their midfield. With the club losing several players to injury and facing the potential departure of Amadou Onana, Arthur could provide the stability and creativity needed in the centre of the park. His international experience, having played 22 times for Brazil, adds further appeal for Everton’s manager, Sean Dyche.

West Ham’s Interest

West Ham is also in the race for Arthur Melo. The Hammers are looking to bolster their squad under the new management of Julen Lopetegui. Arthur’s ability to control the tempo of the game and his Serie A form make him an attractive option for the London club.

“West Ham will provide Everton with competition for Arthur during the upcoming transfer window,” reports TEAMTalk. This competition could make the transfer saga even more intriguing as both clubs vie for the midfielder’s signature.

Conclusion

The potential return of Arthur Melo to the Premier League, this time with Everton or West Ham, represents a fascinating twist in his career. After a forgettable spell at Liverpool, Arthur has shown his quality at Fiorentina and could be a valuable addition to either club. As the transfer window approaches, the battle for his signature will undoubtedly be one to watch.