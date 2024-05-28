Report: Chelsea Join Newcastle in Battle for Highly-Rated Premier League Defender

Tosin Adarabioyo: A Rising Star in the Transfer Market

Well this is a a twist to what seemed nailed on a shirt while ago. As the summer transfer window approaches, the buzz around Fulham’s centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo intensifies. With his contract expiring soon, and clubs like Newcastle and Chelsea reportedly in the race for his signature, Tosin’s future has become a hot topic. Let’s delve into the details surrounding this potential transfer.

What’s been said

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Newcastle has a “verbal agreement” in place to sign Tosin Adarabioyo. However, Chelsea is actively trying to “hijack” the deal. As reported, Marco Silva, Fulham’s manager, was eager to retain the 26-year-old defender but could not convince him to sign an extension. Journalist Mark Douglas adds that Chelsea, among other clubs, has recently held talks with Tosin’s entourage, aiming to sway him from a move to Newcastle. The competition for Tosin’s signature underscores his value in the market, with top Premier League clubs recognising his potential to bolster their defensive lineups.

Looking at the Key Stats

Tosin Adarabioyo’s statistics from the 2023-24 season highlight his capabilities and contributions:

– Age:26

– Position:Centre-Back

– Appearances:25 (Premier League, EFL Cup, FA Cup)

– Minutes Played:1,995

– Goals:2

Standing at 1.96 meters, Tosin has been a towering presence in Fulham’s defence, contributing significantly in aerial duels and tackling. They were willing to ignore Tottenham offers last summer in the hope of convincing him to stay but it looks to no avail.

Drawing Comparisons

When comparing Tosin Adarabioyo to Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, it becomes evident why the young defender is highly sought after, even though he falls short in some metrics against the Dutch colossus. Van Dijk boasts a 85.7% tackle success rate and wins 81.4% of his aerial duels. Tosin, on the other hand, has a tackle success rate of 57.1% and wins 66.7% of his aerial duels. While Van Dijk is a world-class defender and perhaps an unfair benchmark for Tosin, he does holds up well against other Premier League defenders. His potential to develop into a top-tier centre-back is debatable at his current age, but he should thrive given the right environment and coaching.

Likelihood and Fee

According to Transfermarkt, Tosin Adarabioyo is valued at €20 million. With his contract expiring at the end of June 2024, he is poised to become a free agent, making him an attractive proposition for clubs seeking to strengthen their defence without a transfer fee. Additionally, as a homegrown player, his acquisition would also benefit clubs needing to meet homegrown quotas. Newcastle and Chelsea are both in dire need of defensive reinforcements, and Tosin’s availability on a free transfer makes him a coveted asset. The decision ultimately hinges on whether Tosin prioritises immediate financial gain of a big Chelsea contract or long-term career growth and starting at Newcastle. One will win the day. It’ll be interesting to see which one.