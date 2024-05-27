Report: Why Man City Won’t Pay Big for Newcastle Star

Man City’s Transfer Strategy: Weighing Up Bruno Guimaraes

Interest in Bruno Guimaraes

Manchester City’s interest in Newcastle United’s midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been generating buzz. Like Arsenal, City are reportedly keen on the Brazilian midfielder but are hesitant to meet the €117.5 million (£100m) release clause stipulated in his contract.

According to Football Transfers, Guimaraes’ contract allows for an exit if the release clause is triggered between the end of May and the last week of June. However, it’s becoming increasingly unlikely that such an offer will materialise, given the hefty fee involved.

Financial Realities and Strategic Decisions

The main obstacle for both Manchester City and Arsenal is the substantial release clause. Sources close to the deal suggest that Manchester City would need the fee to be significantly reduced to proceed with a transfer that would equal their club record. Newcastle United, however, have taken a firm stance against lowering the fee.

Ben Jacobs has reported that Arsenal would only consider moving for the 26-year-old former Lyon player if the fee was reduced below the release clause. Similarly, any negotiations taking place in July or August would require direct talks with Newcastle, giving the club full control over the transfer proceedings.

Role and Fit in Manchester City

Even if the financial hurdles were cleared, another significant barrier remains: Bruno Guimaraes would likely have to accept a backup role to Rodri in the City midfield. This potential limitation on game time is a major consideration for the player. Despite his impressive record of seven goals and ten assists in 50 appearances this season, this may not be enough to convince Pep Guardiola to trigger the release clause.

Pep Guardiola’s preference for signing versatile players like Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, who can play both as a right-back and in midfield, reflects City’s broader strategy. Kimmich’s ability to provide cover for Rodri, particularly with the expanded Champions League group format on the horizon, makes him an appealing target.