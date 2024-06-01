Report: Newcastle, Spurs and Liverpool To Battle For Midfielder

Newcastle and Spurs Pursuit of Éderson: What It Means for the Premier League

Newcastle United’s ambitious plans for the upcoming season apparently include a hefty investment in Éderson from Atalanta. Reports suggest that the Magpies are willing to shell out £42 million for the Brazilian midfielder. As the transfer window heats up, let’s delve into what this move could mean for Newcastle and the Premier League. It looks like there’s competition too. Tutto Atalanta had reported Liverpool’s interest in the Brazilian and he was even linked with them in January.

What’s Been Said

According to a report from Calciomercato, Atalanta are determined to retain its key players, making it clear they won’t let Éderson go easily. The Italian club are demanding at least £42 million for the midfielder, while also valuing another midfielder, Teun Koopmeiners, at over £50 million. The article highlights Newcastle’s financial pressures related to Premier League and UEFA Financial Fair Play regulations, stating, “Of course, that is a hefty sum for Newcastle to pay out given they are on the line when it comes to PSR and FFP.”

Newcastle aren’t alone in this pursuit; Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on Éderson, recognising his contribution to Atalanta’s Europa League success. Liverpool have also shown muted interest in the player, adding another layer of competition for his signature. Manager Eddie Howe is particularly interested in pairing Éderson with Bruno Guimarães, rather than using him as a replacement. This potential midfield combination could elevate Newcastle’s tactical flexibility and depth.

The Key Stats

Éderson’s profile is impressive. The 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder stands at 1.83 meters tall and has been a pivotal player for Atalanta since joining in July 2022. Here are some key stats from the 2023/24 season:

Appearances: 52 (across Serie A, Europa League, and Italy Cup)

52 (across Serie A, Europa League, and Italy Cup) Goals: 7

7 Assists: 1

1 Minutes Played: 2,779 in Serie A alone, over 4,000 in all competitions

These figures underline Éderson’s consistency and importance to Atalanta, making him a valuable target for top Premier League clubs. He boasts a physicality and style that most times will be attracted too.

Compare Him To

Comparing Éderson to Amadou Onana of Everton provides a clearer picture of his potential impact in the Premier League. Both players are known for their physical presence and dynamic midfield play. We look at their stats from league performances:

Passing Completion Rate: Éderson boasts a completion rate of 83.4% compared to Onana’s 84.1%. While Onana leads in this category, Éderson’s completion rate is commendable considering his role in a more advanced midfield position and the style Atalanta employs.

Éderson boasts a completion rate of 83.4% compared to Onana’s 84.1%. While Onana leads in this category, Éderson’s completion rate is commendable considering his role in a more advanced midfield position and the style Atalanta employs. Challenge Success Rate: Éderson’s challenge success rate stands at 69.4%, far better than Onana’s 50.0%.

Éderson’s challenge success rate stands at 69.4%, far better than Onana’s 50.0%. Aerial Duel Success: Éderson has a 58.3% success rate in aerial duels, closely matching Onana’s 74.3%. Onana is by far the bigger player, but it maybe an area Ederson needs to improve on for the premier league.

These comparisons suggest that Éderson has the attributes to adapt and excel in the Premier League, potentially offering Newcastle, Spurs or Liverpool a robust midfield option.

Likelihood and Fee

The valuation of £42 million for Éderson, as mentioned in the Calciomercato report, is significant. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is currently around €30 million (£25.6 million), indicating a premium being placed on his potential transfer. With a contract running until June 2027, Atalanta is in a strong negotiating position, which explains the high asking price. Especially after European success and the likelihood that Koopmeiners will depart. Newcastle’s financial capability post the PIF takeover means they have the resources to meet such demands, but they must balance this with financial fair play regulations. Éderson’s potential wages will also play a crucial role in finalizing any deal for these teams, but shouldn’t be a deal breaker

Conclusion

Newcastle United’s and Spurs interest in Éderson signals their intent to compete at the highest level in the Premier League. The Brazilian’s stats and potential make him a promising addition to either their or Liverpool’s. However, the financial implications and competition from other clubs like Tottenham and Liverpool add layers of complexity to this transfer saga. As the summer progresses, it will be fascinating to see how this potential move unfolds and what it means for their ambitions.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Éderson’s Performance Data: A Comprehensive Review

In the pursuit of excellence, football clubs turn to meticulous performance data to unearth potential stars. One such prospect is Éderson, whose stats have caught the eyes of scouts and analysts alike. Courtesy of FBref, we dive into the numbers that make Éderson an intriguing target for Premier League clubs.

Key Metrics of Éderson’s Performance

Éderson’s performance data over the last 365 days highlights his prowess on the field. With 3,781 minutes played across major European competitions, the Brazilian midfielder’s statistics reveal a player of considerable talent and versatility. His non-penalty goals per 90 minutes stand at 0.17, placing him in the 87th percentile among his peers. This scoring ability is complemented by his non-penalty expected goals (npxG) of 0.10 per 90 minutes, in the 71st percentile.

Passing and Ball Progression

Passing accuracy and ball progression are crucial for a midfielder, and Éderson excels in these areas. His pass completion rate is a solid 82.9%, sitting at the median percentile. However, it’s his progressive passes per 90 minutes (6.47, 80th percentile) and progressive carries (1.02, 38th percentile) that underscore his ability to advance play effectively. These metrics suggest Éderson’s role is pivotal in transitioning the ball from defence to attack, a quality highly valued in the Premier League.

Defensive Contributions

Defensively, Éderson is no slouch either. His tackling rate of 2.40 per 90 minutes places him in the 73rd percentile, while his interception rate of 1.43 per 90 minutes is outstanding, ranking in the 86th percentile. These figures reflect his tenacity and awareness, key attributes for disrupting opposition play and regaining possession.

Conclusion

Éderson’s statistical profile, as presented by FBref, showcases a well-rounded midfielder capable of contributing significantly in both attacking and defensive phases. His balanced skill set makes him an attractive proposition for Premier League teams seeking to bolster their midfield options. As Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly vie for his signature, Éderson’s performance data and stats make a compelling case for his acquisition.