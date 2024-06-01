Report: Four Clubs In Tussle For German Wonderkid

Assan Ouédraogo: A Rising Star in European Football

What’s Been Said

According to recent reports from SchalkeZone via Florian Plettenberg, Assan Ouédraogo, a highly touted young midfielder currently playing for Schalke 04 in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga, has garnered significant interest from top clubs across Europe. The 18-year-old talent is valued at €8 million, a figure that reflects his impressive performances and potential. Schalke 04, keen on capitalising on his growing reputation, hopes to spark a bidding war that could drive his transfer fee even higher. Ouédraogo’s contract with Schalke extends until June 30, 2027, giving the club a strong negotiating position. As noted by Goal.com, his combination of physical presence and technical skill has made him a standout player, attracting attention from major clubs looking to bolster their midfield options.

The Key Stats

Assan Ouédraogo, born on May 9, 2006, in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany, has had a breakthrough season in the 2. Bundesliga with Schalke 04. Standing at an imposing 1.91 meters, he plays primarily as a central midfielder. In the 2023/24 season, Ouédraogo has made 17 appearances in the league, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists, accumulating 825 minutes on the pitch. His performances have not only been pivotal for his club but have also earned him 17 caps for Germany’s U17 national team, scoring once. His stats on FBref paint a detailed picture of his contributions on the field. With 2.29 shots per 90 minutes (96th percentile) and a non-penalty expected goals (npxG) of 0.22 per 90 (96th percentile), Ouédraogo shows a keen eye for goal. His passing game, while not the strongest aspect of his play, reveals room for growth with a pass completion rate of 76.5% (20th percentile). However, his ability to progress the ball through carries (88th percentile) and successful take-ons (99th percentile) highlights his dynamic playing style.

Compare Him To

Comparisons have been drawn between Ouédraogo and England’s young superstar Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United. Both players, born within months of each other, have shown early promise in their respective leagues. Mainoo, also a central midfielder, has played more minutes in the Premier League and EFL Cup, boasting a higher pass completion rate of 86.2% compared to Ouédraogo’s 76.5%.

Defensively, Ouédraogo’s challenge success rate of 75% per 90 mins in tackles highlights his robust presence, though his defensive contributions in terms of interceptions and blocks are areas where Mainoo currently has the edge. This comparison underscores the potential of Ouédraogo to develop into a well-rounded midfielder akin to Mainoo, if not surpassing him with his physical advantages and attacking instincts.

Likelihood and Fee

With a market valuation of €8 million and a contract running until 2027, Ouédraogo is positioned as a valuable asset for Schalke 04. The article quotes a rumoured fee of around €12 million. His current wages are relatively modest, typical for a player of his age and experience level, but this is expected to increase significantly should a transfer materialise. Clubs across the continent, including those in the Premier League and Bundesliga, have shown interest, and Schalke hopes to leverage this interest to instigate a competitive bidding process. The ideal scenario for Schalke would be an auction-like situation that maximises the transfer fee, ensuring they are well-compensated for their young star. While Premier League fans might hope for his move, he may be best served staying at Schalke for his development. However, interest from Bayern or Dortmund could change the dynamic significantly.