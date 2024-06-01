Rivaldo: Why Borussia Dortmund Will Triumph Over Real Madrid

Rivaldo’s Champions League Insights: Borussia Dortmund’s Triumph and Vinicius Junior’s Ballon d’Or Prospects

Football fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the upcoming UEFA Champions League final, where Borussia Dortmund will clash with Real Madrid. While Real Madrid’s history in the competition is nothing short of legendary, former Barcelona star Rivaldo has thrown his support behind Borussia Dortmund. His detailed insights into the final and his thoughts on the Ballon d’Or race shed light on the potential outcomes of these prestigious football battles.

Real Madrid’s Storied Legacy

Real Madrid’s dominance in the Champions League is undeniable. Rivaldo speaking to Betfair notes, “Given the number of Champions League titles that Real Madrid have, and the fact they are in another final, they are certainly able to be branded as the best side in the world, due to their steep history and titles.” This accolade is not given lightly, especially coming from a former Barcelona player. However, it’s a testament to Real Madrid’s formidable presence in European football.

Despite his Barcelona allegiance, Rivaldo emphasises the need for objectivity in assessing football greatness. “Of course, when you play for a big club, like I played for Barcelona, you end up always defending your club and your side, but when we analyse, we must not ignore what is in front of us. We cannot ignore the number of titles they have won in club football’s biggest competition.”

Borussia Dortmund’s Belief and Determination

While Real Madrid may be the favourites, Rivaldo’s belief in Borussia Dortmund remains unshaken. “Real Madrid should be congratulated for everything they have achieved in this competition. It’s a team that knows how to play in the Champions League. They are now the favourites for the final. A few weeks ago, I said it would be Real Madrid vs Borussia, so I got the final right! However, I also said the champion would be Borussia.”

Borussia Dortmund’s journey to the final has been marked by resilience and skill, particularly in their victories over PSG. “I think Madrid are favourites, for sure, but Borussia are coming with so much belief; they know how to play this competition, they know how to play in difficult games. We saw it in the two games they played against PSG, winning both legs.” This conviction is what fuels Rivaldo’s prediction that Borussia Dortmund will ultimately lift the trophy. “Yes, Madrid are the favourites, but I’m still with Borussia to be the crowned champions.”

The Ballon d’Or Contenders: Vinicius Junior Leading the Race

Beyond the Champions League final, the race for the Ballon d’Or is another thrilling aspect of the football season. Rivaldo highlights Vinicius Junior’s outstanding performance for Real Madrid, placing him ahead of other top contenders. “Right now, given what he is doing at Real Madrid, Vini Jr is certainly one of the most important players in the game. He has a great chance of being the best player in the world and winning the Ballon d’Or. I would say he is already among the three best players in the world, and this year, with what he’s been doing at Real Madrid, the way he’s been playing… he certainly has a great chance of being the best player in the world and beating Kylian Mbappe to the title.”