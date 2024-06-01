Report: Man Utd to Spend Big on Two New Defenders

Man Utd’s Transfer Frenzy: Aiming for Branthwaite and Silva

Manchester United is gearing up for a transformative summer transfer window, with reports suggesting they are prepared to submit a ‘crazy offer’ for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite. This move signals their intent to bolster their defensive line significantly under the new era of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. With major changes expected both on and off the pitch, the Red Devils are also eyeing Benfica’s highly-rated Antonio Silva.

Branthwaite’s Impressive Rise at Everton

Jarrad Branthwaite, the 21-year-old defender, has been a standout performer for Everton this season. Under the guidance of Sean Dyche, Branthwaite has played a crucial role in ensuring Everton’s Premier League survival, contributing to their fourth-best defensive record in the league. His consistent performances have earned him a spot in the England squad for the upcoming Euros, enhancing his market value.

As TEAMTalk reports, “Manchester United are preparing a ‘crazy offer’ for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite but he won’t be the only new centre-back they sign this summer, per reports.” This statement underscores the club’s aggressive pursuit of top defensive talent. Despite suggestions that Everton might accept as little as £40 million due to financial issues, TEAMTalk clarifies, “these claims are well wide of the mark.” Instead, Everton is expected to demand over £80 million for Branthwaite, reflecting their belief in his potential and market value.

Ratcliffe’s Vision for Man Utd’s Defence

With the departure of Raphael Varane and uncertainties surrounding Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, and Harry Maguire, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to secure multiple high-caliber defenders. Branthwaite is reportedly his top target, with the club preparing an offer that could exceed £80 million. Everton’s firm stance suggests they are looking to maximise financial returns from any potential sale, which is crucial given their current financial situation.

Pursuit of Antonio Silva

In addition to Branthwaite, Manchester United has set their sights on Benfica’s Antonio Silva. The 20-year-old Portuguese international is seen as one of the best young defenders in the world. Silva has a release clause of approximately £85 million, which Benfica insists must be met in full. “Fresh reports from Portugal suggest that it is ‘more likely’ that Man Utd will sign Silva over rival suitors Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain,” states TEAMTalk, highlighting the competitive nature of securing his signature.

Silva’s track record is impressive, with over 90 appearances for Benfica and nine caps for Portugal. His acquisition would not only strengthen United’s defence but also signal the club’s ambition to compete at the highest levels domestically and in Europe.

Financial Implications and Strategy

The potential combined outlay of £165 million for Branthwaite and Silva indicates a significant financial commitment. However, Manchester United will need to balance their books, likely necessitating player sales to fund these acquisitions. This strategic approach reflects Ratcliffe’s vision of building a robust squad capable of challenging for top honours.