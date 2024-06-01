Report: Tottenham Lands Prolific Striker for €45m

Santiago Gimenez Set for Tottenham Move: What It Means for Spurs

Gimenez Chooses Tottenham Over Rivals

In a move that could shape Tottenham’s fortunes next season, Santiago Gimenez is reportedly set to join the North London club. According to TEAMTalk, “Tottenham have seemingly been given the green light to sign Santiago Gimenez this summer,” with the striker favouring a move to Spurs over other interested clubs, including Liverpool, Southampton, and AC Milan. This decision comes as a significant boost for Ange Postecoglou, who has been on the lookout for a prolific striker to lead his line.

Postecoglou’s Striker Conundrum

Since the departure of Harry Kane, Tottenham have struggled to find a consistent replacement. Son Heung-min has been asked to play more centrally, and Richarlison has been given opportunities to step up. However, the results have been mixed. Son’s effectiveness diminishes when played out of his natural position on the left, and Richarlison’s return of 15 goals in 66 games over two seasons highlights an area in need of improvement.

Reports suggest that Postecoglou is ready to part ways with Richarlison if a suitable offer comes in, although the Brazilian has labelled such claims as ‘fake news.’ Regardless, the need for a reliable No 9 is clear, and Gimenez’s potential arrival could be the solution Spurs need.

Why Gimenez is the Right Fit

Gimenez’s record speaks for itself. With 70 goals from 191 appearances, including 26 goals and eight assists this season, the 23-year-old has proven himself as a prolific goal scorer. His decision to leave Feyenoord, despite their recent Eredivisie triumph and Champions League qualification, underscores his ambition and readiness for a new challenge.

TEAMTalk notes, “There is a strong possibility that Gimenez will now move on this summer with Feyenoord unlikely to stand in the player’s way if one of his suitors matches their lofty €45m (£38.4m) valuation.” This fee, while steep, reflects Gimenez’s value and potential impact at Tottenham.

Impact on Tottenham’s Squad and Tactics

Gimenez’s arrival would allow Son to return to his preferred position on the left wing, enhancing his effectiveness and overall team balance. It would also relieve some of the pressure on Richarlison, who could benefit from less central responsibility. The prospect of a dedicated striker could rejuvenate Tottenham’s attack, which has occasionally lacked the cutting edge since Kane’s departure.

Moreover, Gimenez’s work rate and ability to link up play make him an ideal fit for Postecoglou’s system, which demands high energy and versatility from its forwards. His experience in European competitions with Feyenoord also adds valuable experience to a relatively young Tottenham squad.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Santiago Gimenez: Performance Data Overview

Santiago Gimenez has established himself as a standout striker, and his performance data from the last 365 days underscores his potential. According to data from Fbref, Gimenez’s non-penalty goals per 90 minutes sit at an impressive 0.80, placing him in the 99th percentile among forwards. This exceptional goal-scoring rate highlights his clinical finishing ability and his knack for finding the back of the net.

Key Offensive Stats and Contribution

Gimenez’s expected goals (xG) without penalties is also noteworthy, registering at 0.74 per 90 minutes and placing him in the 99th percentile. His shot total per 90 minutes is an astonishing 3.99, putting him in the 97th percentile. These metrics reflect his ability to consistently generate scoring opportunities, a critical attribute for any top-tier striker.

Additionally, Gimenez excels in expected assisted goals (xAG), achieving 0.19 per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the 93rd percentile. His ability to create chances for his teammates complements his goal-scoring prowess, making him a dual threat in the attacking third.

Areas for Improvement

Despite his offensive strengths, Gimenez’s passing metrics reveal areas for potential improvement. His passes attempted per 90 minutes are at 15.15, placing him in the 16th percentile, and his pass completion rate stands at 67.7%, in the 45th percentile. These figures suggest that while Gimenez is a formidable scorer, his playmaking and passing accuracy could benefit from further development.

Moreover, his contributions in defensive actions such as tackles, interceptions, and blocks are relatively low, indicating a primary focus on attacking rather than defensive duties. This specialised role is typical for strikers, but adding more defensive efforts could enhance his overall game.

In conclusion, Santiago Gimenez’s performance data highlights his exceptional goal-scoring and chance creation abilities, while also pointing out areas where he can improve. As he continues to develop, his stats suggest he will remain a significant asset for any top club. Credit to Fbref for the detailed statistical insights.