Report: Man Utd’s £60m Target Set to Shake Up Premier League

Manchester United Eyes Matheus Cunha: A £60 Million Move?

Manchester United’s quest to bolster their attacking line-up this summer has led them to Wolves’ £60 million-rated striker Matheus Cunha and West Ham’s rising star Mohammed Kudus, suggest reports from The Mirror. As Erik ten Hag strategises to replace Anthony Martial, the spotlight has firmly fallen on these two dynamic forwards.

Matheus Cunha: The Ideal Fit for United

United scouts have closely monitored Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha over the past season. Following a successful loan spell, Cunha secured a permanent move to Wolves from Atletico Madrid for £44 million last summer. He flourished in his debut Premier League season, netting 14 goals and providing eight assists. His stellar performance played a crucial role in Wolves’ survival under former boss Julen Lopetegui.

Cunha’s aggressive and ambitious style aligns perfectly with the profile of players Sir Jim Ratcliffe aims to attract to Old Trafford. His dynamic presence on the field would be a significant asset for United, who currently rely on Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford as their only recognised senior strikers. Despite Wolves’ determination to retain Cunha, United are prepared to double his £60,000-a-week wages to lure him to Manchester.

Mohammed Kudus: Another Target in Sight

Alongside Cunha, United have shown interest in West Ham’s Ghanaian attacker Mohammed Kudus. The 23-year-old made a substantial impact in his first season with the Hammers, scoring 14 goals. Kudus, who previously played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, is seen as a promising addition to United’s squad. However, they face competition from Liverpool, who are keen on Kudus to mitigate the potential loss of Mo Salah to the Saudi Pro League.

United’s Summer Transfer Strategy

The pursuit of Cunha and Kudus underscores United’s strategic approach to strengthening their squad. With Anthony Martial’s departure, there is a pressing need for reinforcements upfront. Cunha’s proven track record in the Premier League and Kudus’ versatility make them prime candidates to elevate United’s attacking prowess.

The summer transfer window is shaping up to be a critical period for Manchester United. Erik ten Hag’s vision for the team hinges on acquiring players who can deliver consistent performances and adapt to his tactical demands. The potential signings of Cunha and Kudus could significantly enhance United’s chances of competing at the highest level next season.

In summary, as reported by The Mirror, Manchester United’s interest in Matheus Cunha and Mohammed Kudus highlights their commitment to securing top talent to revitalise their squad. The coming weeks will be pivotal as United navigate the challenges of the transfer market in pursuit of their top targets.